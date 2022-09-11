12 Celebrities Who Had Their First Kiss On A Film Set

We imagine our first kiss as a magical moment accompanied by fireworks. These actors have not had this type of experience.

When a celebrity confesses to having had their first kiss on a film set, it sometimes gives us heartache. The first times are so memorable! As we imagine the romantic scenario with our crushthese actors are ready to do anything for a perfect moment on camera, which makes the viewer dream.

Here’s who had their first kiss on a film set.

1. Millie Bobby Brown

The first kiss between Mike and Eleven in the series Stranger Things was the first experienced by Millie. She has already said on this subject that it is particularly strange to have had 250 people who have lived this moment with her. Finn Wolfhard, Mike’s interpreter, said it wasn’t his first kiss, but Millie isn’t so sure.

2. Selena Gomez and Dylan Sprouse

We saw them grow up before our eyes, but few people know that their respective first kiss was together. Even though the show only had three seasons, The Suite Life of Zach and Cody gave us the opportunity to see a kiss between Selena and Dylan. The experience was uncomfortable for the two actors, but all in all quite positive according to Selena.

3. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart did not reveal the title of the film during which she had her first kiss, but she admitted to having found the situation very strange, especially because her mother was on the set! It is far from what one can really imagine from a first rapprochement. The actor who kissed Lili back was older than her, from what she says in an interview.

4.Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning had an experience very (too?) early. At the age of 7, Dakota interpreted the young version of Melanie Smooter, played by Reese Witherspoon, in the feature film Sweet Home Alabama. She pressed her lips against those of Thomas Curtis, who was 10 years old. They represented a love of youth on the screen. Dakota wiped her lips between scenes and tried to do it very discreetly so as not to rush her colleague.

5. Keke Palmer

Disney Channel created romantic expectations for several young people with stories in which one could imagine being the main character. Keke Palmer had her first kiss with actor Corbin Bleu, who we know in particular for his role as Chad in High School Musical. The two exchanged a kiss when Keke was 12, in the film Jump In!.

6.Josh Hutcherson

Long before taking on the features of Peeta in The Hunger GamesJosh Hutcherson starred in the film Little Manhattan, whose story is that of a young boy and a young girl who fall in love. Josh kissed his co-star, Charlotte Ray Rosenberg, in front of about 50 people from the film crew, which made for a harrowing experience. Josh’s dad was on set to give parental permission. Josh has already indicated in an interview that this was the least real and least intimate situation he could have experienced for a first experience.

7. Victoria Justice

The singer and actress also had her first kiss while filming The Suite Life of Zach and Cody. For Victoria, Cole Sprouse was her first experience. It was in 2005 and the filming was done in front of an audience. Victoria found it pretty good for a first time.

8. Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey’s first kiss was with Miley Cyrus! It was for a TV series Doctor, which starred Billy Ray Cyrus. Tyler was nine years old during the scene. The kiss had quite an effect as Miley and Tyler dated for two years after that encounter. They are still friends today. However, Tyler wasn’t Miley’s first kiss.

9. Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson has had several roles over the years, the best known being Hannah in pretty Little Liars. The young woman was 15 when she had her first kiss in the long-running series Days of Our Lives. Everything about that day of filming was weird. Ashley was terribly nervous, she was kissing a boy in his twenties and she was driven to the filming location by her cousin, not wanting her mother to be around. Ashley later mentioned that kissing on set is very technical and much less romantic.

10. Noah Centineo

Noah had his first on-screen kiss, and it was long before the trilogy To All The Boys. It was at eleven years old that he had his first experience, in the context of the film The Gold Retrievers. Noah was told to kiss a girl for a scene and it made him very uncomfortable. After the shooting, the actor hastened to spit. A memory he laughs about today.

11. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee has a bit of an abrupt experience regarding her first, or rather her first kisses. It was part of a student film called She’s a fox in which she had obtained a role. Hailee had to kiss not one, but two boys one after the other. It’s fast when you never had your first french! The actress, however, does not consider her first time on screen to be her first time in her personal life. She makes allowances for the sake of her work.

12. Dove Cameron

Dove’s first kiss wasn’t exactly on camera, but it was still for a role. She had to kiss her co-star, Luke Benward, for her audition for the movie Cloud 9, from Disney Channel. She later said in various interviews that she felt totally intimidated by the person in front of her. We understand it!

