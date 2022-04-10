12 celebrities who have spoken openly about anxiety

Dealing with anxiety is a daily challenge. Several Quebec and international celebrities have openly addressed the subject to break taboos.

A large forum can also help raise awareness and that is why many indulge in confidence, with all the goodwill of their subscribers and their public.

Check out 12 celebrities who have had the courage to speak out about anxiety.

1. Emma Green

Emma Verde released a YouTube video in August 2020 explaining her long hiatus from social media. The content creator who also released two books at the time explained that her lifestyle and rapid popularity caused her anxiety. She took a break from social media to focus on dealing with her personal issues and taking care of herself. For some time now, she has been back at her own pace on the networks, showing us, among other things, her decoration and her favorites.

2. Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio’s instant stardom has had its share of challenges. In the series on the daily life of the D’Amelios, The D’Amelio Show, Charli and her sister Dixie have, without taboo, revealed the effect of social networks on their mental health. Their life scrutinized in every detail while the sisters are still very young women is very difficult.

3. Alice Morel-Michaud

In 2019, Alice took a moment on her Instagram account to confide in an anxiety disorder that follows her on a daily basis. She had made her publication in connection with the Emotions Challenge, which encouraged people to share their feelings on social networks while helping Tel-Jeune. Even today, Alice is an inspiration to those who follow her journey.

4. Camila Cabello

Camila told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2018 that she suffered from OCD and that this disorder manifested in obsessive thoughts that haunted her. This condition causes her anxiety attacks, including a major one that knocked her off stage while performing with her former band Fifth Harmony. Camila is doing well today, although she sometimes has to dot the i’s with the public and the paparazzi.

5. Lili-Ann de Francesco

The anxiety issues from which the singer suffers have been present for a long time, but manifested themselves more harshly in 2019 with the release of a first EP. Lili-Ann has developed an eating disorder and has used her platform to speak out about it, hoping to help at least one person open up and seek help. Inspirational Lili-Ann!

6. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is among the international celebrities who are opening up about mental health to help others. Recently, at a podcast by Miley Cyrus that her diagnosis of bipolarity, made public in 2020, had taken some weight off her shoulders. For years, she struggled with anxiety and depression. The announcement of her bipolarity made it possible to put in place solutions to make Selena feel good.

7. Emy-Jade Greaves

In 2020, when she was the victim of body shaming, Emy-Jade told her critics that two years ago, comments about her weight would have been devastating as she battled an anxiety disorder. She has now taken over and has ways of not letting the anxiety win.

8. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is very transparent with her subscribers when it comes to talking about her personal life. She said she found help in therapy to combat her anxiety that was growing with internet trolls. Negative and nasty comments about him affected him a lot and even today it can be exhausting.

9. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has long struggled with mental health issues that put them through a lot of hardship. The pandemic made them relive depression and anxiety in waves since it was a hard time of isolation.

10. Lysandre Nadeau

Lysandre has been known for several years now and over time, she has shared key moments when she experienced major anxiety attacks, including one before a Just for Teens Festival red carpet. Lysandre’s evolution is inspiring as she sometimes receives messages from people who have found the courage to find help thanks to her.

11. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart, who has been seeking help for anxiety and depression for a few years now, wrote this on social media: “Friendly little reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to be ashamed of. We can all benefit from therapy. It doesn’t matter how old you are, or how proud you are.” His post probably helped a few.

12. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a mental health advocate. She never hesitates to talk about it to get things moving and break taboos. She has been in therapy for a long time to cure the depression and anxiety that she has suffered from for much of her life. Ariana also talks openly about the consequences of the traumas she has had to deal with in a short time, the tragedies that are remembered.

