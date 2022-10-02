Entertainment

12 characters that were played by different actors: Who did it better?

Literary adaptations, remakes or stories of famous personalities have had more than one actor or actress playing the same role.

Some characters are fortunate that the cinema decides to bring them back again and again. Literary adaptations, remakes or stories of famous personalities have had more than one version and more than one actor or actress putting themselves in their shoes.

Who has done it better? In some cases there will be a winner and in others a fair tie. These are the actors and actresses who gave life to the same character in different movies and series. Some will be left out like Batman, Superman or James Bond, whose list of interpreters generates a greater debate.

Jo Marge

characters played by different actors 1

Winona Ryder in “Little Women” (1994) and Saoirse Ronan in the 2019 version.

Katharine Hepburn (in 1933) and Maya Hawke (in 2017) were also Jo Marge.

Katharine Hepburn (in 1933) and Maya Hawke (in the 2017 series) were also Jo Marge. In addition, other actresses played the same role in the various adaptations of the book to film.

Beethoven

characters played by different actors 2

Gary Oldman in “Immortal Beloved” (1995) and Ed Harris in “Copying Beethoven” (2006).

Esther Hoffman / Ally Bell

characters played by different actors 3

Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga, under different names, played the lead in “A Star Is Born” in 1976 and 2018, respectively. Janet Gaynor also played the same character in the first version, from 1937.

bob dylan

characters played by different actors 4

A peculiar case: Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale gave life to the musician, but in the same film: “My story without me” (2007).

Mitch Buchannon

characters played by different actors 5

David Hasselhoff immortalized this character in the “Baywatch” series in the 1990s, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprized the role in the 2017 film.

Cinderella

characters played by different actors 9

Lily Collins in 2015 and Camila Cabello in 2021 gave the classic fairy tale characters a different look.

Willy Wonka

Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in the same role for "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971) and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005)

Susan Storm

characters played by different actors 8

Jessica Alba and Kate Mara stepped into the shoes of the Invisible Woman from the X-Men universe, one in 2005, the other in 2015.

Jack Ryan

The first to be Jack Ryan were Alec Baldwin (in "The Hunt for Red October" in 1990) and Harrison Ford in "patriot game" (1992) and "Imminent danger" (1994)

characters played by different actors 7

They were followed by Ben Affleck in “The Sum of All Fears” (2002), Chris Pine in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Man” (2014) and John Krasinski in the series “Jack Ryan”.

Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews immortalized the magical lullaby in 1964, Emily Blunt reprized the role in 2018.

Mad Max

Mel Gibson or Tom Hardy? They were both Mad Max. The first in 1979, 1981 and 1985, the other only in 2015.

Sigmund Freud

characters played by different actors 6

Alan Arkin in “Elementary, Doctor Freud” from 1976 and Viggo Mortensen in “A Dangerous Method” (2011).

Keep reading: Actors who played real characters: See their striking resemblances


