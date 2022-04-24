12 ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes Fans Should Watch Before ‘House of the Dragon’

The game of Thrones prequel house of the dragon will soon premiere on HBO. And it will tell the story of the Dance with the Dragons, a brutal and bloody civil war between the House of Targaryens that took place two centuries before the original series.

at the beginning of game of Thrones, House Targaryen was a fallen dynasty and dragons were extinct. But in house of the dragonthe family is at the height of its power and is in control of all the dragons in the world.

The fact that the family went from being one of the most powerful in the history of Westeros to being almost wiped out was a big part of game of Thrones. And that’s why Daenerys’s (Emilia Clarke) rise to power was a central focus of the story. Now, fans will be able to see all the reasons why. Here are all 12 episodes of game of Thrones you have to look to prepare house of the dragon.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen | Helen Sloan/HBO

12. Fans meet Daenerys Targaryen in season 1, episode 1 ‘Winter is Coming’

Before seeing the premiere of house of the dragonyou should watch the first episode game of Thrones. In that episode, it’s clear that Daenerys will be a main character, despite the great cast.

The episode presents Daenerys as a shy and controlled woman whose brother forces her to marry. And it establishes the character’s journey throughout the series. The episode also reminds viewers of the state of House Targaryens when the original series began.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dx-b_oD_j-0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

11. A tough and determined woman is born

The sixth episode of season 1 featured a pivotal moment that hinted at the fierce woman Daenerys would eventually become. In one of the most shocking scenes of the first season, Khaleesi is forced to eat the raw heart of a horse during an ancient Dothraki ritual. But the blood all over her mouth couldn’t hide her beauty, her stamina or her determination. For many fans, this was the moment they fell in love with the tough Targaryens.

Also in this episode, Daenerys watches her controlling and indifferent brother die after years of living in fear. Justice was finally served and Daenerys became the official heir to the Targaryen dynasty.

10. The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 1 finale shows how much Daenerys has changed.

Throughout the first season, Daenerys becomes a much more confident and powerful woman. And by the season finale, it’s clear how drastically she’s changed. After losing her husband and unborn child, and being abandoned by the Dothraki people, Daenerys walks into the flames as she burns the funeral pyre of Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa).

But she makes it out of the fire unscathed and takes her place as one of the most powerful people in the series. The iconic moment of a naked, charred Daenerys cradling her newborn dragons is now part of television history.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/IdMet-GAyaU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

9. Dragons save the day in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 2 finale.

One of the main differences between house of the dragon Y game of Thrones is the number of dragons in the story. After Daenerys gave birth to her dragons, Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal, they saved her mother in the season 2 finale. She also used them to get revenge on Pyat Pree.

This episode makes it clear how much of a connection the Targaryens have to dragons, and that they know exactly how to use them to their advantage. Which is an important part of the upcoming prequel.

8. Mastering his dragons in season 3

For many fans, the fourth episode of season 3 was the absolute peak of Daenerys in the entire series. She showed how much she had overpowered her dragons when she grew tired of being insulted by the Kraznys slavemaster, and decided it was time to get Drogon back.

The Mother of Dragons takes control of the Unsullied and orders them to kill the teachers. Then, by simply saying the word “Dracarys”, Drogon immediately unleashed his flames on Kraznys. It was a thrilling and satisfying victory for Daenerys, which also foreshadowed her ruthless nature and the dark turn she would eventually take.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yUWR8wvqQw8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

7. Becoming Mhysa in the season 3 finale

By the end of season 3, the Breaker of Chains had built an army of the Unsullied and freed hundreds of slaves. This led the freed slaves to lift Daenerys onto her shoulders, as she had officially been granted god status.

Now queen and “Mhysa” in the season 3 finale, Daenerys was more spirited than ever in her quest for the Iron Throne.

6. Ride your dragons for the first time

While Daenerys was in Mereen, her friends were killed, her dragons chained, and Drogon left the city. In season 5, episode 9, “Dance of the Dragons”, his enemies tried to end his reign once and for all with the opening of the fighting pits. And when the Sons of the Harpy surrounded her and her allies with her, it seemed they would make it.

But that’s the moment when Drogon suddenly appeared. He proceeded to set the Sons of the Harpy on fire before Daenerys mounted the scaly creature and she flew into the air riding her dragon for the first time.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ji5ByzTSnAA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

5. Setting fire to the Khals in ‘Game of Thrones’

In “Book of the Stranger,” the fourth episode of season 6, Daenerys found herself in a vulnerable position after being captured by the Dothraki army. When she is taken to her spiritual home of Vaes Dothrak, the world’s most powerful Khals try to figure out what to do with her.

But Daenerys wasn’t interested in waiting for his decision. As the Khal gathered, she had the doors sealed, then proceeded to burn the place down. But she, of course, she came out unscathed. Which brought the Dothraki people to their knees before her.

4. Daenerys crushes her enemies in ‘The Battle of the Bastards’

Season 6, Episode 9 “Battle of the Bastards” is considered one of the best episodes of the series. But it didn’t just focus on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) at Winterfell.

The episode began with Daenerys crushing her enemies on Mereen during an epic action sequence. And she introduced her flying Drogon as the other dragons torched the fleet of attack ships, as the Dothraki army showed up to finish off the Sons of the Harpy.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ydi80YrCnPY?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

3. Burning Jaime Lannister’s army

Daenerys didn’t get off to a great start when she arrived in Westeros in the war for the Iron Throne. Despite having a massive army and three dragons with her, she suffered some defeats at the hands of Jaime Lannister’s army.

But in season 7, episode 4 “The Spoils of War,” the Mother of Dragons reminded everyone not to mess with her. She attacked the Lannister loot train and set the roof on fire to show how indestructible she is. She also managed to avoid Jaime’s spear with Drogon’s help.

2. Go ‘Beyond the Wall’ in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7

When Jon Snow and others broke through the wall in season 7 episode 6 and were trapped behind enemy lines, Daenerys shows up to save them. But this made her vulnerable, and that was exactly what the Night King wanted. She manages to take out one of the dragons from her (Viserion) in a harrowing scene, but she keeps fighting.

1. Becoming the villain of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8

Yes, this was an unexpected and controversial twist, and one of the most audacious and shocking moments in the series. But we had to put it on our list. In season 8, episode 5, “The Bells,” Daenerys goes from hero to powerful villain when she burns down King’s Landing to kill Cersei Lannister (Leana Headey).

It was definitely rushed character development. But before her passing, she briefly served as Queen Daenerys Targaryen, Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. And she gave a speech in the next episode where the viewers really felt the power of her.

all eight seasons of game of Thrones are available on HBO Max. house of the dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 on HBO.

RELATED: Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel, Sequel, and Spinoff HBO Has in the Works After ‘House of the Dragon’