12 games arrived on Xbox Game Pass in 2021 that you shouldn’t miss

Looking back, we could say that the 2021 it was a year in which Xbox Game Pass he has more than ever managed to attract attention to himself. Strengthened by the very open approach of Phil Spencer – who has always remarked that he wanted to leave players free not only to decide whether to subscribe, but even to decide whether to buy an Xbox to follow the Xbox world – the subscription for on demand titles was one of the hot topics of these months.

Since, moreover, the cloud also on console, which allows you to play some Xbox Series X titles even on Xbox One, its prospects have become even more disruptive. Will we play like this in the future, in an intangible way? Will it be enough to start the Xbox app on our smart TV, arm ourselves with controllers, and play everything remotely?

While we wait to understand what tomorrow will bring, and how an approach will continue to materialize à la Netflix for the world of video games, we remain anchored in the present: we have so decided to explore the Xbox Game Pass library to report you 12 video games that you absolutely must play, among those included in the catalog in 2021.

Let’s see 10 games to recover, along with the Xbox exclusives available from day-one

Pay attention to one clarification: for obvious reasons, we will not report here the first home Xbox parties launched in the catalog from day-one, because it’s pretty obvious that you have already discovered them. Goodies like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and their little brothers like Ori, in short, they do not need an article that allows you to notice them in the sea magnum of Game Pass proposals.

We have therefore compiled our list trying to include some slightly more hidden gems, but without disdaining some more famous names that you may have missed at the time of its release – and which now awaits you on the subscription.

Having made the necessary clarifications, let’s go to the discovery of the games we have identified!

10 must-see games on Xbox Game Pass arrived in 2021

Unpacking

Gender : puzzle game, relaxing

: puzzle game, relaxing Developer : Witch Beam

: Witch Beam On Game Pass from : November 2021

: November 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

It’s 1997 and you finally have a room to yourself. But a room says a lot, really a lot, about a person: as you undo the boxes with your things, from one house to another of Unpacking in the removals in which life will force you, you will discover that there are affections that remain with you, details that return.

That, in a certain sense, the environments we live in and how we arrange them say a lot about who we are. AND Unpacking he is very good at letting you discover it.

Hades

Gender : roguelike, action

: roguelike, action Developer : Supergiant Games

: Supergiant Games On Game Pass from : August 2021

: August 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

Zagreus is tired of following his father Ade’s instructions and has decided to attempt the climb to the surface. Along the way, however, the young warrior will find himself grappling with hellish creatures of all kinds, ready to send him back to the sender, in a roguelike adventure of extraordinary quality.

If until now the artistic direction of the geniuses of Supergiant Games had not managed to conquer you, now that the game is also on Game Pass you have no more excuses.

Control

Gender : action adventure

: action adventure Developer : Remedy Entertainment

: Remedy Entertainment On Game Pass from : January 2021

: January 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

It was 2019 when Remedy Entertainment originally gave birth to Control, bringing players into the shoes of the director of the Federal Bureau of Control in New York, Jesse Faden.

The young woman, in search of clues to the disappearance of her brother, found herself struggling with the Oldest House, a constantly changing building, where disturbing creatures were always ready to attack her. Protecting her, however, is her service weapon: a pistol that appears to come from another dimension. And to which Jesse can combine her supernatural powers that make her what she is: what the FBC seeks to fend off the dangers that are assailing him.

Will it be enough to find her brother without losing herself?

Football Manager 2022

Gender : management, sports

: management, sports Developer : Sports Interactive

: Sports Interactive On Game Pass from : November 2021

: November 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

If you have always dreamed of sitting on the bench of your favorite team, now Football Manager 2022 arrives directly on Xbox Game Pass and you no longer have to buy it to have the new season at your feet.

Sports Interactive’s management simulation also this year refines the means available to virtual coaches, with in-depth administration of the transfer market, tactics on the pitch, press conferences and all aspects of the football business.

The Forgotten City

Gender : adventure

: adventure Developer : Modern Storyteller

: Modern Storyteller On Game Pass from : October 2021

: October 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

Born as a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Forgotten City it turned out to be a great game in and of itself. Dragged into a forgotten town of Ancient Rome, from the present day, you will find yourself dealing with different characters of the time, desperately looking for a way to get out of the loop in which you are trapped.

In this city, in fact, it seems that the gods are ready to punish every injustice in a terribly severe way. The problem? No one knows exactly what the gods interpret as such, and they live in fear of taking a false step that could annoy the gods.

And, apparently, someone is just about to compromise the whole community. Unless a certain stranger who has just arrived from the future finds a way to stop him …

Lake

Gender : adventure, relaxing

: adventure, relaxing Developer : Gamious

: Gamious On Game Pass from : December 2021

: December 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

Meredith Weiss decided to take her vacation from her hectic IT job in the 1980s back to her lakeside hometown of Providence Oaks.

Here, the woman replaces her father, a postman, using the moment as a pretext to get back in touch with people from her past and to find out how her native village has changed – between deliveries. And, above all, to find out how she has changed, in a gaming experience in which you will deliver the mail to your fellow citizens and, by doing so, you will learn about them and get to know each other.

The Artful Escape

Gender : platform

: platform Developer : Beethoven & Dinosaur

: Beethoven & Dinosaur On Game Pass from : September 2021

: September 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Weird, unique, very rich in personality, with an artistic direction and a sound sector that cannot be forgotten.

Perhaps this would be enough to underline the uniqueness of The Artful Escape, which launched directly on Game Pass and will put you in the shoes of Francis Vendetti, determined to find out who he really is, deep inside. And the music will help him on his way.

Firewatch

Gender : adventure

: adventure Developer : Campo Santo

: Campo Santo On Game Pass from : December 2021

: December 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

You need a break from a life that hasn’t been magnanimous with your family. It’s the Eighties and you decide to live this break away from everything and everyone, spending a few weeks as a forester in Wyoming.

Here, however, as you radio chat with Dalilah, your operations supervisor, you will realize that the forest has so much – too much? – to tell, that your ghosts do not depend on the kilometers of distance with which you try to drive them away and that the solitude you were looking for is not here. Or, at least, not as you thought.

One walk in the woods at a time, you will find yourself discovering the mysteries of the depths of the mountain, and at the same time yours.

Back 4 Blood

Gender : shooter, cooperative online multiplayer

: shooter, cooperative online multiplayer Developer : Turtle Rock Studios

: Turtle Rock Studios On Game Pass from : October 2021

: October 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

To launch Back 4 Blood directly to Xbox Game Pass was a great idea, considering the game’s online cooperative multiplayer nature, where you can team up to four players to hunt for zombies along the infected levels set up by Turtle Rock Studios.

A treat for all lovers of Left 4 Dead, but also and above all a fun to be enjoyed in company, covering each other’s backs.

The Medium

Gender : adventure, horror

: adventure, horror Developer : Bloober Team

: Bloober Team On Game Pass from : January 2021

: January 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox Series, Cloud

Marianne is a medium who has the gift (gift?) Of being able to interact with the spirit realm. Based on this power, the game’s protagonist in 1999 faces a disturbing mystery related to a recurring dream, exploring post-communist Poland and finding herself face to face with the dangers of the world of the living and that of the spirits.

In an adventure with tones of psychological horror and rich artistic references, Bloober Team packs a game that works great and that will strike you above all for its double track.

Octopath Traveler

Gender : turn-based role-playing game

: turn-based role-playing game Developer : Square Enix

: Square Enix On Game Pass from : March 2021

: March 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

Octopath Traveler is the forbidden dream of all lovers of classic JRPGs: openly inspired by the masterpiece Final Fantasy VI, this 2D-HD title by Square Enix drags you to follow the stories of eight protagonists, whom you will meet in the order you prefer and from the starting point you prefer, making you discover a magnetic and completely turn-based combat system, based on forces and weaknesses of protagonists and opponents.

Soon, you will find that you are completely enraptured by the spirit from role play as it once was, And Octopath Traveler will turn out to be one of the best things we’ve ever found on Game Pass.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Gender : adventure

: adventure Developer : Giant Sparrow

: Giant Sparrow On Game Pass from : January 2021

: January 2021 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Cloud

The Finch family is not an easy family. Accepting to be part of it and returning to the places of your origins is even less so, but someone has to do it. To know himself, who preceded him, what marked his story even before he was born.

What Remains of Edith Finch is a narrative adventure with a unique and extraordinary atmosphere, highly rewarded for its ability to intertwine gameplay and storytelling, which will captivate you for a few hours and thrill you.

Bonus: Bethesda’s games

It would be naive to close this article without remembering that 2021 on Game Pass was above all that of the arrival of video games by Bethesda Softworks, after the passage under the aegis of the Xbox Game Studios made official last March.

If you have yet to approach franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Dishonored or Wolfenstein, in short, in the catalog you will find all the major exponents waiting for you, so as to catch up for future upcoming releases.

For the future, Xbox has already got its hands on remembering that we will see in the catalog from day-one productions such as Hellblade II And Starfield, in addition to the games still in the pipeline by the Xbox Game Studios that are working in silence. In short, the strategy of the Redmond giant is very clear and, as long as Game Pass allows you to discover pearls that otherwise would not have been played – if you had been forced to buy them individually – we are sure that gamers will be happy with them.