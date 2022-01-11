12 hires in legal cannabis e-commerce

Just Hemp look for staff for new hires a Rome and Milan.

The innovative e-commerce and legal cannabis delivery service initiates selections to enter 12 new resources in the team by February.

Here’s what to know about the new Just Hemp jobs and how to apply.

JUST HEMP ASSUMPTIONS

The news was released by the company itself, through a recent press release. The new online shop and delivery legal weed active in Rome and Milan, Just Hemp, announces new staff hires in 2022.

The start-up, born in 2008, is active in the trade of light cannabis, fast growing sector in numerous fields, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, packaging and design, capable of generating high volumes of business. According to forecasts, this area will also see a significant increase in jobs, which will go from the current 12,000 to around 60,000 this year.

Precisely for the year that has just begun, Just Hemp is working on a development plan that provides for the extension of the service in 2 other cities and the insertion of new workers. In fact, the company, which already has a team of 15 resources, look for 12 new figures to be included in the team by February 2022. The new Just Hemp jobs are available in Rome and Milan and also include possibility to work remotely.

PROFILES WANTED

In detail, the Just Hemp selections for the recruitment of new staff are aimed at following figures:

1 Marketing Manager, who will manage the Marketing department, defining and implementing promotional and commercial strategies with a focus on digital and e-Commerce. The main requirements are the experience of at least 2 years in digital marketing and e-commerce and fluent knowledge of English. You also appreciate experience in product marketing, proactivity, an innovative and enterprising spirit, leadership, analytical skills and organizational, relational and communication skills.

1 City Manager, in charge of guiding a portfolio of requests on Milan, managing the Riders’ network, finding and training new resources, monitoring delivery and warehouse times to ensure product availability. No industry experience required, but familiarity with technology and business development and management skills or related experience in high-growth or startup operations. Necessary requirements, on the other hand, are to have a car (driving license B or AM), a good use of the smartphone and knowledge of Italian and English.

4 Sales (Commercials and Sellers), mainly with experience in the world of tobacco, but also with a real desire to get involved in a rapidly growing sector. The work is on Rome and Milan, but applications from all over Italy are accepted.

6 Riders, to be used in warehouse activities, preparation and delivery of goods in Rome and Milan. No specific qualifications are required, but previous experience in the warehouse and order preparation will be evaluated during the interview. Preferably your own vehicle required. Positivity, punctuality and responsibility complete the profile.

WORKING CONDITIONS AND CONTRACTS

Just Hemp jobs provide for different contractual conditions depending on the job position that will be filled. In detail, for the Marketing Manager full time employment contract is offered, with the possibility of working remotely. Classification and remuneration will be assessed during the interview, as well as for the City Manager.

Instead, for the Sellers (Sales) the company offers collaboration agreement or with Partita VAT, with fixed more commissions on the sale to new customers and commissions on the repurchase of the same customer. Finally, i Bellmen (Riders) will work with occasional collaboration and / or fixed-term contract, with the possibility of being allocated in the areas of preference. The employment is full-time or part-time, with shifts of 4 or 8 hours (even in the evening), and requires immediate availability.

AGENCY

Just Hemp is an e-commerce specialized in the sale of light cannabis, legal weed and legal marijuana. The start-up was born in Rome in 2018, founded by young people Francesco Garassino And Giorgio De Angelis. The company operates by managing an online shop for the sale of products with a very low THC content and a delivery service that provides for home delivery of items within an hour of purchase. Currently, the service is active in the cities of Rome and Milan. At the moment, 15 resources work at Just Hemp, mostly under 30.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in new Just Hemp hires can apply by sending their own cv by mail, to the email address [email protected]. Furthermore, to find out more details about the company, you can visit the website, on which the online form is also available to contact the company or request information.

