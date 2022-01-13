12 hours in the forest with his father on his shoulder to get him vaccinated – Corriere.it

The indigenous young man photographed on his arrival by a doctor who after a year shared the shot on social media: “The natives always ask me when all whites will get immunized to end the emergency”

Teeth clenched, muscles tight, gaze determined, Tawy walked with his disabled father on his shoulder in the forest for twelve hours, you are outbound and six in return. He has grinded kilometers between steep slopes and trap branches, to reach the “white men », with whom he had recently come into contact and from whom he usually keeps away. Him as well as the others indigenous Zo’é, the small tribe that lives isolated and hidden in the dense Amazon rainforest of northern Brazil, recognizable by the m’berpót, a long light wooden stick inserted in the lower lip, peircing which marks – between 7 and 9 years – the first rite of passage for children and which is maintained for life: both Tawy and the Father Wahu, 67, have it.



And from what flames is this “modern” Aeneas fleeing with an indigenous Anchises on his back? The universal scourge of the moment, Covid. The coveted destination of Tawy’s long journey is the closest medical outpost for vaccines. The young man challenged natural and cultural barriers to immunize his father and save him from a virus that has not spared even the most remote corners of the green lung of the world and of those who still live there. Like his people, 325 men and women who live scattered in the Amazonian jungle of Pará, along the border with Suriname. Territories difficult to access but not protected from Covid, often brought to the most remote places by clandestine gold miners and timber traffickers.

Upon his arrival at the garrison, Tawy found Dr. Jennings Simões to welcome him. The doctor, moved by the heroic undertaking, took a photo of him. It was January 22, 2021: the vaccination campaign in Brazil had started five days ago, with priority given to the indigenous people. For almost a year, Simões kept it and only a few days ago shared it on Instagram as a symbolic image of 2021 just finished.