12 members of a family die in a fire in Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez

The incident occurred during the early hours of this September 6 and the Departmental Municipal Firefighters and Volunteer Firefighters reported that they located the 12 victims inside and outside the house.

A true tragedy is being experienced in Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez, where 12 members of a family died from inhaling carbon monoxide during a fire that occurred in their home, located in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez.

It is believed that people had left food cooking and a spark would have fallen on firewood that set off the flames.

Authorities believe the people died from carbon monoxide inhalation and the house later burned down.

The bodies of the 6 child victims of the tragedy were transferred to the Morgue of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) in zone 3 of the capital, while the bodies of the six adults were taken to the Inacif in Chimaltenango.

The authorities reported that they are already investigating the case and how the fire originated.

victims

Maria Olga Bautista, 58 years old, Yanet Gomez, 33 Jordan Gomez, 20 Aracely Gomez, 30 Azucena Gomez, 25 Elisha Vasquez, 20 Denilzon Gomez, 14 Benjamin Gomez, 11 Andrea Gomez, 1 Nahomi Vasquez, 10 months, Ricardo Gomez, 4 months Angel Mendez, 5 years old

Scenes of pain were experienced in that municipality due to the death of this family.

Warning: Some photos below may affect the sensitivity of some people.

Facade of the house in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas, where the tragedy occurred. (Free Press Photo: Departmental Municipal Firefighters)