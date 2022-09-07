News

12 members of a family die in a fire in Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez

A true tragedy is being experienced in Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez, where 12 members of a family died from inhaling carbon monoxide during a fire that occurred in their home, located in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez.

The incident occurred during the early hours of this September 6 and the Departmental Municipal Firefighters and Volunteer Firefighters reported that they located the 12 victims inside and outside the house.

It is believed that people had left food cooking and a spark would have fallen on firewood that set off the flames.

Authorities believe the people died from carbon monoxide inhalation and the house later burned down.

The bodies of the 6 child victims of the tragedy were transferred to the Morgue of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) in zone 3 of the capital, while the bodies of the six adults were taken to the Inacif in Chimaltenango.

The authorities reported that they are already investigating the case and how the fire originated.

victims

  1. Maria Olga Bautista, 58 years old,
  2. Yanet Gomez, 33
  3. Jordan Gomez, 20
  4. Aracely Gomez, 30
  5. Azucena Gomez, 25
  6. Elisha Vasquez, 20
  7. Denilzon Gomez, 14
  8. Benjamin Gomez, 11
  9. Andrea Gomez, 1
  10. Nahomi Vasquez, 10 months,
  11. Ricardo Gomez, 4 months
  12. Angel Mendez, 5 years old

Scenes of pain were experienced in that municipality due to the death of this family.

Warning: Some photos below may affect the sensitivity of some people.

Facade of the house in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas, where the tragedy occurred. (Free Press Photo: Departmental Municipal Firefighters)

Interior of the house in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas, where the tragedy occurred in which 12 people died. (Free Press Photo: Departmental Municipal Firefighters)
Volunteer firefighters after putting out the flames in the house in zone 5 of Magdalena Milpas Altas, where 12 people died in a fire. (Free Press Photo: Volunteer Firefighters)
Volunteer firefighters in front of the bodies of the 12 people who died in the fire in Magdalena Milpas Altas. (Free Press Photo: AFP/Volunteer Firefighters)
Authorities end the proceedings on the bodies of the 12 people who died in the fire in Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez. (Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)
The coffins arrive for the 12 victims of the fire in zone 5 of Magdalena, Milpas Altas. (Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)
Scenes of pain are experienced outside the house where the tragedy occurred in Magdalena Milpas Altas. (Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)

The body of a minor is transferred to the Inacif morgue. Twelve people died in a fire in Magdalena Milpas Altas, Sacatepéquez. (Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)

