12-minute gameplay video shows exploration, fighting and more – Nerd4.life

IGN USA made a preview of Horizon Forbidden West, the new action game from Guerrilla Games arriving on February 18, 2022 on PS4 and PS5. The US newspaper also shared a 12 minute gameplay video, which you can see above. The video allows us to see the exploration, the fighting and more.

IGN USA had the opportunity to try the game for four hours and collected some of the proof in the video. For example, we can see the Aloy’s climbing system. The girl, through the scan function of the environment, can view the parts of the environment that can be grasped and thus see the paths to climb on the various surfaces. Immediately after, the use of the Shieldwing is shown, which allows you to glide: this is a novelty of Horizon Forbidden West.

Continuing in the video we can also see a village of Horizon Forbidden West, much more alive and particular than those of the first game. We can also see the weapon and equipment menus. Furthermore, it is explained that i fighting they have been improved, especially the melee ones, which are now more fluid and above all useful: in the first chapter fighting closely made little sense if not to give a coup de grace or for stealth.

We can also see the Arena, a sort of Colosseum where Aloy can face different enemies to get rewards. It is also confirmed that the various graphics modes are of quality, both those that prefer resolution and those that give priority to frame rate. Progress has also been made at the directorial level: in the dialogues, the camera gives more space to the characters, it is dynamic and the quality of the faces is superior.

IGN USA’s preview on Horizon Forbidden West has also revealed new details on the Mechanical Knockout mini-game.