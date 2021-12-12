12 months subscription on offer for less than 25 €! Here’s how to get it

After the promotion last Black Friday, Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to renew the promotion on the PlayStation Plus 12 month membership putting it back on offer for the pre-Christmas period, but only for a few days. If you follow our instructions you will save well over the 50% discount offered!

First, by going to the PlayStation Store at this address, you will find 12-month PlayStation Plus membership with a 50% discount. Buying it directly in this way you will pay € 29.99, but now we explain how to pay for it even less. This method applies to all PlayStation Store purchases, even the games on offer!

Going to Eneba you can purchase a 30 euro credit gift card by paying only 24.62 euro. In fact, saving over 5 euros on the cost of the subscription at a discounted price.

This it is not the only credit discount option for Gift Cards to be used on PlayStation Store or to give as a gift to a relative or friend. We would like to point out that you can still take advantage of the special offers from The Game Awards 2021 or the end of year balances which will be valid for a few more days.

For all your purchases you can take advantage of the following promotions:

