12 movies to watch this summer as a family with children

The summer is the best time for the whole family to sit in front of the television to enjoy some of the best movies. From current animation to the classic movie buffs of the 90s, the cinema has provided numerous gems that can be enjoyed with the little ones, without fear of violent, sexual scenes or profanity. Below is a selection of 12 movies available on the platforms What can you see with yours?

the sea monster

where to see it: Netflix

From the co-director of Big Hero 6 and also responsible for Vaiana, Chris Williams, a new animated movie arrived on Netflix these days. A story in which an adventurous girl and a sea monster hunter join forces to hunt down a famous beast. However, the legends have nothing to do with reality and will end up becoming friends. The original cast in English features the voices of Karl Urban, Jared Harris, and Dan Stevens. among others.

champions

Where to see it: Disney+ and RTVE Play

yes in 2008 Javier Feser fell in love with the tragic story of Roada decade later the filmmaker consolidated his career with champions. A tender story of overcoming in which a basketball coach, played by a huge Javier Gutierrez, was forced to train a team with intellectual disabilities. A challenge that gave him one of the greatest life lessons possible.

Matilda

Where to see it: Netflix

Waiting for the premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical on Netflix, the platform also has in its catalog Danny DeVito’s 90s movie. Thus, Mary Wilson He entered the skin of little Matilda, faced with the lack of affection and neglect of her family, as well as the evil Agatha Trunchbull (pam ferris) In his school. A life that changed completely when she discovers his telekinetic powers and the love that Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) provides him, as if it were his own mother.

Clifford the big red dog

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video

based on the book of the same name by Norman Bridwel, which already had an animated series in 2000, the director Walt Becker (Two very mature kangaroos, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Party on Wheels) premiered in 2021 the film starring Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) and his three-meter dog, who live together in a small apartment in New York. A magical canine that does not make it easy for the young woman and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall), who will receive all their love and embark on an adventure.

Wonder

Where to see it: Netflix

After sweeping the 2016 awards season with The room the young actor Jacob Tremblay he triumphed in the role of a little boy with a deformity, who underwent up to 27 operations. His struggle to fit in at a new school turns into a struggle to swim against the current, with his head held high and proving that being different is not a bad thing. directs Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen), who also had in the cast Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

cruel

Where to see it: Disney+

Spin-off prequel centered on the life of evil Disney villain Cruella De Vilthe infamous character of 101 Dalmatians. The character invented by the novelist Dodie Smith premiered this new live-action version in 2021, starring some immense Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. A film directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), which will have a sequel soon.

Jumanji

Where to see it: Netflix

Based on the homonymous children’s story written and published by Chris Van Allsburg in 1981, Joe Johnston’s 1995 film adaptation featured Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce. The story of a dangerous game that returned to the present with the new movies Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Y Jumanji: The Next Levelby Jack Black, which were added to the spin-off animated series of 1996.

Spider-Man: A new universe

Where to see it: Disney+ and HBOMax

Winner of the Oscar for best animated film in 2018, the arachnid superhero began the multiverse in a surprising film, where a young Miles Morales became the new Spider-Man. A character who met other versions of him scattered around the world, with whom he would have to save the world. A story directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman for Sony, based on the comics Spider-Verse.

Father there is only one

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video

First part of the family franchise created by Santiago Segura, which these days premiered its third installment. In this film, Javier (Segura) is the typical man who suffers from the stereotype of unconcerned about home and children, always reproaching his wife for not being organized. When Marisa (Tony Acosta) decides to go on a trip and leave her husband with their five children, he has to quickly learn that things are not as he himself thought.

The adventures of Tadeo Jones

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video

A few weeks before the premiere of Tadeo Jones 3: The Emerald Tabletthe first installment of the franchise directed by Henry Cat is available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog. An animated title inspired by the image of Indiana Jones, which tells the story of Tadeo, a bricklayer who is mistaken for an archaeologist and is sent on a mission to Peru, where he will have to try to save the lost city of the Incas. A task that he undertakes with his dog Jeff, a fearless teacher, a hustler and a mute parrot. This is the feature film adaptation of the successful homonymous short by Gato, with which he won a Goya in 2006 and which would allow the birth of a successful saga.

Hugo’s invention

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video

Martin Scorsese obtained up to 5 golden statuettes in 2011, with the adaptation of the novel by brian selznik. A story set in Paris in the 1930s, which tells the life of Hugo (ESA Mariposa), an orphan boy and thief who lives in a train station. No one knows of his existence until an eccentric girl appears next to him (Chloe Moretz)causing him to live one of the greatest adventures of his life.

isle of dogs



Where to see it: Disney+

wes anderson surprised with this stop-motion animated film, in which the canines of Megasaki Cit were exiled to a landfill island. There, a 12-year-old boy traveled to the place to search for his lost dog. The English version had in its cast Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum or Bill Murrayamong other big names.

