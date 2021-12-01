12 new downloadable games coming – Nerd4.life
Xbox Game Pass continues its run a December 2021, with a new catalog update for the first part of the month just starting that includes some downloadable games already known and several other surprises for subscribers to the Microsoft service.
Leading the charge is obviously Halo Infinite, arriving on December 8, but it is not the only major title in a delivery that sees 12 games added to the catalog, among which we also find Final Fantasy XIII-2, Stardew Valley, Among Us and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.
Among the games that had already been reported there is also Aliens: Fireteam Elite as previously announced, while we remind you that Generation Zero and Mind Scanners, included in the catalog in recent days, which were not mentioned by the official updates, should also be added to the calculation. by Xbox Wire. So let’s see the calendar of upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass:
- ANVIL – Xbox and PC, December 2nd
- Archvale – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 2nd
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 – Xbox and PC, December 2nd
- Lawn Mowing Simulator – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 2nd
- Rubber Bandits – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 2nd
- Stardew Valley – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 2nd
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 2nd
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 7th
- Halo Infinite – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 8th
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 9th
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Xbox, Cloud and PC, December 14th
- Among Us – Xbox, December 14th
Obviously, given that the titles in question reach up to about half a month, we can then expect one second delivery of games arriving in December 2021, as per tradition, which will probably be announced in the coming weeks.