12 new downloadable games coming – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass continues its run a December 2021, with a new catalog update for the first part of the month just starting that includes some downloadable games already known and several other surprises for subscribers to the Microsoft service.

Leading the charge is obviously Halo Infinite, arriving on December 8, but it is not the only major title in a delivery that sees 12 games added to the catalog, among which we also find Final Fantasy XIII-2, Stardew Valley, Among Us and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

Xbox Game Pass, the first wave of games for December 2021

Among the games that had already been reported there is also Aliens: Fireteam Elite as previously announced, while we remind you that Generation Zero and Mind Scanners, included in the catalog in recent days, which were not mentioned by the official updates, should also be added to the calculation. by Xbox Wire. So let’s see the calendar of upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass: