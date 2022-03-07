12 Oscar-Winning Actors Who Got Their Start on TV

The small screen was the home chosen by all of them to get started in the world of acting.

We have just welcomed the month of March and, before it ends, we will know who the winners of the 2022 Oscar Awards are. Just a few weeks ago we learned which films and different figures in the film industry would compete for the prestigious awards and It will be next Sunday, March 27 – the early hours of Sunday to Monday 28 here in Spain – when the long-awaited gala will be held. Four Spaniards heading to the Oscars 2022: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias, among the nominees Among the candidates, two Spanish actors, Penélope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) -although the composer Alberto Iglesias is also nominated-, who face other big names among the list of nominees such as Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch or Denzel Washington, among others. Receiving an Oscar or not does not define the career of an interpreter, but the truth is that it represents the greatest recognition that exists in the form of an award for the work of an actor. Throughout history we have seen how some have taken the statuette almost by surprise, even with some of his first roles, while, in others, it has cost them a good number of nominations without actually taking it home. Among the list of actors and actresses that you will find below We present some cases of actors or actresses who did not start touching the sky with their fingers precisely, but who played many small roles on the small screen before succeeding (and taking the Oscar).

George Clooney

George Clooney can boast of having in his window two of the precious statuettes that almost every actor in the world of cinema dreams of. The actor, who has been nominated up to six times, picked up his first Oscar in 2006for her role in Syriana, and would do the same with her second, this time for Best Film, for Argo, in 2013. Thanks, in part, to these awards, the actor has managed to position himself among the most prolific actors on the big screen. However, it was on the small screen where he began his journey as an interpreter. Of course, his name will always be linked to the mythical medical fiction ER -in which he worked from 1994 to 2000-; but before becoming one of the sexiest “doctors” on television, Clooney had already participated in numerous television productions. The first of them, curiously, was in the medical comedy E/R. In addition, the actor acted in The Facts of Life, A crime has been written, Roseanne and Sisters, among others.

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her first leading role on the big screen, in the movie Cactus Flower (1970). Almost a decade later, in 1981, the American actress achieved her second nomination for the Hollywood Academy Awards, this time in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Recruit Benjamin; but this time she would go home without the precious award. The actress has always been linked to the world of cinema. However, her debut as her interpreter took place on the small screen, in the series Good Morning World (1967). A year later, in 1968, Hawn joined the seven-time Emmy Award-winning sketch fiction Laugh-In; and since then she has not returned to star in any title on the small screen.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway’s name began to be heard after her role in the Disney movie, Surprise Princess. But her real rise to fame came from the hand of The Devil Wears Prada, the romantic comedy in which she shared the lead with Meryl Streep. Her first Oscar nomination for her came in 2009, for her role in Rachel’s Wedding; but she had to wait until 2013 to win the statuette for Best Supporting Actress for Les Miserables. The actress’s agenda has always been -and continues to be- full of very varied film projects. A fact that the actress may never have imagined at the beginning of her when she debuted on television with the series Family Matters (1999). Since then, Hathaway had not returned to the small screen. Until now. The actress is the protagonist, along with Jared Leto, of the Apple TV + drama, WeCrashed, which premieres this March on the platform.

Viola Davis

After being nominated for an Oscar for Doubt (2009) and Maids and Ladies (2012), Viola Davis experienced the taste of victory when she won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences (2017). Last 2021, the interpreter achieved her fourth nomination for the Hollywood Academy Awards for The Mother of Blues, but finally the award went to Frances McDormand (Nomadland). Davis has combined his film career with television; a decision with which the actress seems not to want to detach herself from her beginnings on the small screen. Viola Davis began with roles in series such as Cops in New York and City of Angels; her to become more recently the protagonist of the successful fiction How to Get Away with Murder.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The fifth time was the charm. After staying at the gates of glory up to four times, Leonardo DiCaprio finally managed to win the coveted statuette, in 2016, for his brilliant work in The Revenant. At the moment, she is the only one to her credit, despite having received a new nomination for the 2020 edition, for Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. Inevitably, his name will always be linked to that of Jack, the character he played in Titanic. Despite this, before putting himself under the orders of James Cameron to star, alongside Kate Winslet, in one of the highest-grossing films in film history, DiCaprio had already participated in well-known productions such as Diary of a Rebel, Romeo and Juliet William Shakespeare and Marvin’s Room. But if we go back even further in time, we discover that the actor began acting by participating in series such as ¡Sweet home… sometimes!, roseanne and the problems grow.

Tom Hanks

With four Oscar nominations and two statuettes, for Philadelphia (1994) and Forrest Gump (1995), Tom Hanks has always been one of the most charismatic and beloved actors in Hollywood. The interpreter, who also has two feature films as a director -The Wonders and Larry Crown: It’s never too late-, has one of the most prolific film careers in the seventh art. That is why it is surprising to discover that the small screen was the medium chosen by Hanks in his beginnings in the profession. In 1980, the actor had a small role in the mythical Vacations at sea, and that same year he would join, this time as the protagonist, the cast of the comedy Amigos del alma. As an actor he has only participated in television productions as a narrator, but as a producer he has been linked to titles such as John Adams (2008) and Big Love (2006-2011), among others.

Morgan Freeman

Veteran American actor Morgan Freeman won his first – and so far, only – Oscar in 2005 for his work on the famous film Million Dollar Baby, but has been nominated four more times. In his interpretive career we find some mythical works, such as Seven, Invictus, Walking Miss Daisy, The Dark Knight and a long etcetera. However, his first important work as an actor took place on the small screen, specifically in a children’s series called The Electric Company, in which he played several roles and which was broadcast for several years in the 70s. The interpreter continued to work on television and As he himself admits, the role that launched his career was in the film The 42nd Street Reporter, for which he received his first Oscar nomination in 1987.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence reaffirmed her status as the star of her generation with her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, but by the time the blockbuster adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ saga of novels began to sweep the theaters, the young interpreter already had to her credit with some powerful works that had put her in the spotlight of many directors as the young promise that she was destined to be. Back in 2011 she had gotten her first Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone and she was also cast as Mystique in the X-Men movies. She took home the statuette at the 2013 gala for The Bright Side of Things. However, before getting his first big-screen breaks in Far From Scorched Earth or Garden Party, Lawrence had worked primarily in television, with small roles on popular series like Monk and Medium and a first lead on the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show.

Jared Leto

Years ago Jared Leto raises passions, but in his career he has been nominated for an Oscar only once. Yes, he won it. It was in the 2014 edition and he won Best Supporting Actor in the acclaimed Dallas Buyers Club, one of the most popular films of its year. However, Leto’s long career includes well-known titles such as The Thin Red Line, Fight Club, Innocence Interrupted, American Pyscho, Requiem for a Dream and a long list of works that make him one of the most acquaintances of his generation. With hardly any ups and downs, Leto has also played the Joker in Suicide Squad and will do so again in a solo film and is also the protagonist of the expected Morbius. However, before blowing it up in the second half of the 90s, Leto had only worked on the small screen and not in roles with too much weight.

Helen Hunt

The winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the unforgettable film co-starring Jack Nicholson Better… Impossible, Helen Hunt, has a good handful of famous films in her acting career, such as What do women think?, Castaway o Chain of favors. However, one of her most famous works was produced on the small screen: the famous ‘sitcom’ Loco por ti, released in 1992 and recently revived to the delight of her millions of fans around the world. But before Mad About You Helen Hunt had already worked a lot on the small screen, with roles of different weight in various titles over no more and no less than 20 years.

Sally Field

Sally Field has won the Oscar for Best Actress twice. The first one in 1980 by Norma Rae and the second in 1985 by In a place of the heart. The veteran performer is also famous for Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump and Lincoln, for which she was again nominated for the most prestigious statuette in 2012. Before all that, his first big role on the big screen would come in the action comedy Los Caraduras, starring Burt Reynolds and, when this happened, Field had already been gaining experience for 10 years in various titles for the small screen such as Gidget or The Flying Nun. However, despite her success in the movies, the actress has never stopped doing television and we have also seen her in such well-known series as emergenciesFive Brothers and, most recently, Maniac.