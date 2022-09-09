12 series and movies about Queen Elizabeth or royalty

After the news of the death of the Queen isabel II (Queen Elizabeth) from the United Kingdom, social network users have shown great interest in finding out about series and movies that tell her story.

From the newspaper Hoy Digital we prepare the 10 series and movies about Queen Elizabeth that might interest you.

1. The Royal House of Windsor

Based on new information, this show traces how the British royal family has survived the last hundred years of power struggles, politics and more.

The Royal House of Windsor (external source).

2.The Story Diana

In two chapters of 83 minutes each, several historians, relatives and members close to royalty sit before the camera to tell us the real story of Lady Di. You can see never-before-seen images of Diana, such as her childhood and her pre-royal adolescence, the house she grew up in and all the drama with Camilla Parker, from beginning to end.

The Story Diana (external source).

3. The Windsors

The series based on British royalty is presented as a satire that explores Will and Kate, Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton, Camilla and Charles in a comedic halo like never before seen. And it does so from a much more sensational script than any British tabloid headline.

The Windsors (external source).

4. The Royals

It’s about a fictional British royal family set in present-day London, living in a world of royal opulence and tradition that caters to their every wish, but also comes with a price tag of duty, destiny, and intense scrutiny. public.

The Royals (external source).

5. A Prince at Christmas

Amber is a young and promising journalist who works as an editor fixing the mistakes in her colleagues’ articles. One day, she is offered the chance to cover an important royal event in Europe, and she won’t hesitate to take the job from her.

A Prince at Christmas (external source).

6. A Prince at Christmas: Royal Baby

It’s Christmas in Aldovia, and the royal baby is about to arrive. Meanwhile, Her Majesties Amber and Richard host monarchs from a distant kingdom to renew a sacred truce. The disappearance of the document of the agreement endangers the peace between the two and activates an ancient curse. 84 min.

A Prince at Christmas: Royal Baby (external source).

7. A Royal Escape

May 8, 1945, Victory Day in Europe. The city of London celebrates the end of the war, and at Buckingham Palace, the princess Daisy flower and her sister Isabel are looking forward to being a part of the merriment outside the palace. Both are allowed to go out incognito to take part in the celebrations, kicking off a night full of excitement, danger and romance.

A Royal Escape (external source).

8. The King’s Speech

It is a film about the story of overcoming a king with speech disorders who needed to raise his voice in difficult times for his nation. Courage, work, effort, struggle and overcoming are some of the values ​​that go hand in hand with this true story.

The King’s Speech (external source).

9. The Other Queen

Based on the bestselling novel by Philippa Gregory, The Boleyn Sisters is an absorbing portrait of sensuality, intrigue, romance and betrayal set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in history. The father and uncle of the two Bolena sisters, Ana (Natalie Portman) and María (Scarlett Johansson), driven by the ambitious desire to improve the social level and power of the family, convince their daughters to win the affection of the King of England (Eric Bana). The young women leave behind their life in the countryside to move to the dangerous and exciting world of the court.

The Other Queen (external source).

10. Reign

It is a series from 2013 that is already in season 4 and continues to be a benchmark of the genre. The original title of this series is exactly the same as the one we have in Spanish: ‘Reign’.

Reign (external source).

11. Rightful King

Robert I of Scotland claims the throne and leads the fierce rebellion against English rule to regain the independence of his country. He sees everything you want. Epic story based on true events that brings the star together Chris Pine with the revelation director David MacKenzie.

Rightful King (external source).

12.The Crown

This series, based on historical events, is a dramatization of the life of the Queen isabel II and the political and personal events that have defined his reign. See all you want.