12 Stars Who Responded Best To ‘Body Shamers’

Since they live their lives in the public eye, celebrities are often unfairly criticized for their physique. To a point where some have become experts in how to respond to these troll from the web!

Behind their keyboards, these petty people suddenly have the courage to tell these stars what they would never tell them in person. Comments on weight, skin, style, anything goes! Fortunately, some stars have said “enough is enough”, and respond to these ill-intentioned people.

Here are the top 12 responses from stars who have been victims of comments about their bodies:

1. Camila Cabello

The singer is often the victim of derogatory comments about her body when she is photographed in undress. In 2021, it was after a jogging session in a short tank top that Camila had to turn to social networks to get her message across.

“I was running in the park, minding my own business, trying to stay in shape. I’m wearing a cropped top that shows off my belly. I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was RUNNING and EXISTING, like a normal person who doesn’t always tuck in their stomach!” she said in her video titled “I luv my body” (“I love my body “).

“Then I remembered: being at war with your body is over. I am grateful to my body for letting me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat, and we have to celebrate that.”

2. Selena Gomez

Just like Camila, Selena is also the target of online trolls. On TikTok, the singer and actress sent a clear message:

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ Bitch. I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story: Bye.” — Selena Gomez on TikTok stories to bodyshamers pic.twitter.com/2AZGgy2SaV — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 11, 2022

“[…]honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people talk about it anyway: You’re too skinny, you’re too fat, it doesn’t suit you, meh meh meh meh. “Bitch, I’m perfect just the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye»

3. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish claimed to wear oversized clothes to avoid comments about her body. She even created a video called Not My Responsibility in which she claims that other people’s opinion of her body is not her responsibility.

Despite this, she often has to reiterate online that it makes her extremely uncomfortable, especially in 2020 after she was photographed in Los Angeles in a more fitted beige ensemble than usual.

4. Addison Rae

The influencer had had enough in 2020 when she noticed more and more comments about her appearance.

It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me “a whale” and saying “she’s fat now” and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! if you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. you are perfect. — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 22, 2020

“I saw 5-10 tweets and TikToks today that talked about my body and my weight in a negative way. It makes me insecure, but luckily I see it in another way. I am very motivated to eat better and train to be the healthiest version of myself!” she wrote.

“It definitely pains me to see people call me a ‘whale’ and say ‘she’s fat now’, and I just want to encourage anyone who hears this kind of thing about them, love you! If you’re happy and healthy, don’t listen to those mean comments, you’re perfect.”

5. Charli D’Amelio

The young woman admitted to having suffered from an eating disorder and the comments on social networks do not help.

In 2020, Charli D’Amelio had this to say on Twitter: “STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY! It’s not up to you to tell me if I’m gaining or losing weight.”

STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY!

it’s not your place to tell me if i’m losing weight or gaining weight — charli (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

She continued her message saying, “Let’s all be respectful and understand that we should be kind and encourage people instead of trying to put them down. I’ve seen videos about me and my friends being made by strangers, but it doesn’t matter who you do it to, it’s never right and, I love you all, but stop!

it’s never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that i love you all but please stop!! 💕 — charli (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

6. Nicola Coughlan

The star of Bridgerton took to Instagram in January 2022 to beg her followers to stop talking about her body.

“Just one thing – if you have an opinion about my body, don’t share it with me. Most people are nice and don’t try to offend me, but I’m only human and it’s really hard to carry the weight of thousands of opinions about my appearance every day.”

Prior to that, she received a disparaging comment on Twitter from someone who found her Golden Globes outfit not to her liking. “Bridgerton’s BBW wears cardigan to Golden Globes…” it read.

Nicola responded simply by saying, “I thought my cardigan was very stylish, Molly Goddard uses them on her shows with the dresses and that’s where I got the idea, too, I have a name.”

7. Demi Lovato

Demi has always been very honest about her issues with eating disorders. In 2021, they wanted to send a crucial message on Instagram.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be just as damaging as commenting on their weight gain when talking to someone recovering from an eating disorder.” It’s so true!

8. Lili Reinhart

Body image has always been a sensitive subject for the actress and it was only exacerbated following the huge success of Riverdale. In 2018, Lili had to respond to pregnancy rumors after images of her surfaced online.

“It’s a shame that an unflattering photo of my belly is circulating on the web and that because of it hundreds of people believe that I am pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “No, not pregnant. My body is something I will NEVER apologize for. My body is going to change all the time. And yours too. And that’s normal. So let’s stop putting so much time and effort into worrying about a stranger’s body.”

9. Sarah Hyland

In 2017, the star of Modern Family received so many messages saying she was too skinny, that she decided to share her story.

In a long message on Twitter, the young woman explained that she suffered from kidney disease and that for the moment she was bedridden as she suffered. Because of this, she couldn’t be as active and lost muscle mass. A reminder that you never know what caused someone to lose weight!

10. Lizzo

The singer shared on TikTok the video of a family whose one of the sons had received the following comment: “Your son really needs to at least exercise or he will become the next Lizzo”, to which the father and his sons exclaimed with happiness!

Lizzo responded by nodding with the fact that this supposed insult was actually a compliment. “Oh, you mean he’s going to be the next to sign a contract worth millions, appear on Vogue, win three Grammys and be an icon, actress, activist with a perfect ass?”

11. Zendaya

The actress fell victim to ignorant comments during her Oscar appearance in 2015. As Zendaya strolled the red carpet in a stunning dress, host Giana Rancic saw fit to comment on Zendaya’s hairstyle giving her the looks like it smells like “patchouli oil and marijuana”.



AFP

Zendaya took to Twitter to respond calmly and intelligently to this.

She noted that the comment was racist and full of stereotypes harmful to the black community. “There is enough criticism about the hair of African-American people in society without the help of ignorant people who judge others based on the curls of their hair.”

12. Gigi Hadid

The model has had enough of people commenting on the fluctuations in her weight. She took to Twitter to share that she has a rare medical condition, Hashimoto’s disease. This affects the functioning of the thyroid and symptoms can include muscle aches, fatigue and changes in weight.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

“To those who are stubbornly trying to find reasons for the changes in my weight over the years, you may not know that when I started my career at 17, I had not yet been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease. Those who characterized me as too fat for the industry, you were seeing inflammation and water retention caused by that.”

Since then, Gigi has publicly said that she loves her body before, during and after her diagnosis, despite the few small changes.

