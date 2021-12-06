12 stores opened in one year

With the inauguration of the new KFC restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken, the Leone Shopping Center in Lonato celebrates a record 2021, which will end with a dozen new openings. Among these, in fact, the new Kfc, the first in the province of Brescia (after the closure, for some time now, of the restaurant that had been opened at the Freccia Rossa): the historic brand of fried chicken has opened its doors in the area of ​​the new “Retail Park” del Leone, designed by Studio Visconti of Desenzano and built thanks to the investments of the Finiper group. In all, the new commercial area, which is located in front of the historic block of the Lion, gathers a total of 6 new stores, including the maxi-store of Decathlon (opened in spring) and three brands of the new “polo” of design and furniture, namely Divani & Divani, Happy Casa and Maison du Monde.

Added to these is the Doppio Malto brewery with kitchen, inaugurated last summer. But during the year there were also 5 new openings in the Lion’s internal gallery, which today houses a total of 120 stores.

A dozen openings in one year

The “waltz” of brands that opened their store in Lonato for the first time was started at the end of June by the Rinascimento women’s clothing chain, while just a few days earlier Levi’s had also opened its flagship store in the mall. Still on the clothing front, in the summer they also opened Nuna Lie and in the fall Pellizzari. In the catering sector, Poke House also opened in July, a specialist in poke bowls that are much appreciated even by younger customers.

Referred to as the “Retail Park”, further news is expected probably as early as 2023. In fact, the first movements in a construction site area of ​​about 5 thousand square meters, also visible from the ring road, have been reported: but it is still too early to know what will happen .

The year of records for Leo

“We are particularly proud to be able to launch the Retail Park right behind one of the most important months for shopping – commented Claudio Camuffo, director of the Leone Shopping Center – After a complicated 2020, for the well-known reasons, 2021 was for we the real moment of the restart, which indeed gave us great satisfaction. Several important brands have chosen us to open their store here, at a time that is still not easy for the retail trade, a sign of great confidence in the solidity of the Lion “.