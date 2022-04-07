12 types of trending (easy) eyeliners

It’s funny how despite how much they’ve changed trends Over the years -for proof, the difference between what we liked in 2016 and now, in 2022- there are things that never pass for a better life. One of them is a good red lipstick, always present in the most complete vanities and, whatever happens, ready to solve any ‘bad face day’ as if by magic. Another could be the presence of well defined, curved lashes and yes, the longer the better. But if there is something really alien to the passage of time and the evolution of trends, that is the black eyeliner.

In the 1950s it was the hallmark of ‘pin up’ girls. In the 60s, the most distinctive ‘hippie’ symbol thanks to muses like Twiggy. In the 80s it was taken in the most drastic way, almost bordering on smoking and in very generous doses. In the 90s it became a little more minimalist but, again in the 2000s, it was embellished right down to the waterline. And so on until today, which, against all odds, is that detail of makeup that unites to ‘millennials’ and generation Z in equal parts. In fact, there is consensus on a very specific one and it is the classic black outlined whose corner provides the most immediate ‘lifing’ effect and, nevertheless, summer trends They point to endless other variants. From the ‘foxy’ or the inverted more viral, going through the fantasy style from colored pigments and even the graphic that sweeps TikTok (and on the catwalk).

For this reason, and given its obvious variety, we have compiled the most popular: historical, trend and adapted to all styles. What’s yours?