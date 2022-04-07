12 types of trending (easy) eyeliners
Courtesy of Press Office
It’s funny how despite how much they’ve changed trends Over the years -for proof, the difference between what we liked in 2016 and now, in 2022- there are things that never pass for a better life. One of them is a good red lipstick, always present in the most complete vanities and, whatever happens, ready to solve any ‘bad face day’ as if by magic. Another could be the presence of well defined, curved lashes and yes, the longer the better. But if there is something really alien to the passage of time and the evolution of trends, that is the black eyeliner.
In the 1950s it was the hallmark of ‘pin up’ girls. In the 60s, the most distinctive ‘hippie’ symbol thanks to muses like Twiggy. In the 80s it was taken in the most drastic way, almost bordering on smoking and in very generous doses. In the 90s it became a little more minimalist but, again in the 2000s, it was embellished right down to the waterline. And so on until today, which, against all odds, is that detail of makeup that unites to ‘millennials’ and generation Z in equal parts. In fact, there is consensus on a very specific one and it is the classic black outlined whose corner provides the most immediate ‘lifing’ effect and, nevertheless, summer trends They point to endless other variants. From the ‘foxy’ or the inverted more viral, going through the fantasy style from colored pigments and even the graphic that sweeps TikTok (and on the catwalk).
For this reason, and given its obvious variety, we have compiled the most popular: historical, trend and adapted to all styles. What’s yours?
Advertising – Continue reading below
It became such a hallmark of the actress that, to this day, it has even acquired her name. We refer to the ‘eyeliner ‘most classic that you can imagine and that is the one that begins from the corner of the tear and that it adheres carefully to the lash line until it reaches the outside. There ends in the shape of a beak, like practically all of them, but keeping it simple and without being too flashy. The tabs will do the rest.
Seen at Chanel’s Métiers D’Art 2021/22 collection show, the ‘Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Eyeliner it is known from various terms, such as ‘Arab’ or ‘bat girl liner’. In any case, however you know it, it is one of the most drastic variants. In this case, the eyeliner in question stars in both the mobile eyelid as the lower lash line. In addition, a soft blur is usually exerted to achieve a smoky effect which adds this flattering depth.
An effect very similar to the Armenian ‘eyeliner’ is the one achieved by the most trendy of 2022: the so-called inverted outline. This, as you can see in this Emily Ratajkowski makeup, focuses on the lower lash line. Being this, and not the superior one, the one in charge of ending in the form of a beak. A very useful trick if you want to show it off without narrowing your eyes is to draw the line below the water line and not inside.
This, like the ‘arty’ you’ll see below, tosupports infinite styles. In fact, what makes this type of eyeliner graphic is the presence of lines, usually straight, arranged in the way you like best and suits your style. In fact, it is a of the favorite techniques of generation Z ‘tiktoker’ and it is becoming more and more common in day-to-day makeup on said social network.
Although he had his ‘boom’ years, it had been a long time since the Cleopatra type outlined It wasn’t that trendy. Now that we have recovered it, we give you the keys to get one in the style egyptian queen or, alternatively, Sophia Loren. The first thing you have to do is draw a classic one, well defined and with a beak as long and sharp as you like. Then, with the same ‘eyeliner’ or a more subtle one, do the same on the lower lash line only, unlike the Armenian, this does not join with the previous. Both peaks must be parallel at all times.
popularized by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jennerthis type of ‘eyeliner’ has a very fixed objective and that is, precisely, to achieve a much more sharp and ‘lifting’ effect. To achieve it, you can rely on the use of shadows, always well blurred in a diagonal direction. However, you can also do without them and limit yourself to the use of a classic ‘eyeliner’. This will start your stroke in the outermost third of the eyelid and will be drastically tilted up. In addition, it enhances this effect by applying the mascara to this same outer area. It is really infallible.
The most artistic expression of this daily make-up gesture materializes through the so-called ‘arty eyeliner or double. This consists of, after the traditional drawing on the upper line of the eyelashes, draw one more line right where your crease sits. In addition, and as you can see in the image, it is a technique that supports an infinite number of styles, thicknesses and, of course, colors. In this case we propose Chanel’s favorite white.
the considerate ‘classic eyeliner’ par excellence is the one that reminds us so much of the most popular ‘pin up’ girls of the 50s. It is the one that requires the least technique because it is limited to following the natural line of our eyelids and, in the end, ends in the flattering and traditional beak shape well sharpened
It swept through 2018 and while it seems to have lost much of its strength, it is one of the easiest to get, as well as the most flattering. This type of eyeliner, instead of being centered on the eyelid, covers the entire heto upper water line. In this way, we will obtain an extra depth without looking like we are wearing makeup. Of course, remember to always make the stroke cwith a traditional pencil and not with one in liquid format.
Is considered ‘fantasy eyeliner’ everyone outlined who changes the regulation black for any other bright color and even metallic and even with sparkles and ‘shimmer’ or glitter. Blumarine already proposed it this way in the spring-summer of 2019, with a soft fuchsia line that meant the perfect shine of the set.
As you read it. An intermittent ‘eyeliner’ is, effectively, anyone who does not follow a continuous line, but it is highlighting the parts of the eyelid that each one is interested in and skipping those that are not. In this example, very on trend right now, the corner area is simulated but, instead of filling it as usual, it pretends to be the closest thing to a outlined graph. Then, to enhance the feline look, continue through the tear duct, make the shape of a ‘sharp vee and ends on the inner third of the lower lash line.
If you are a lover of ‘retro’ style icons, we do not need to introduce you to Twiggy but just in case, let’s talk about Leslie Lawson: the 60s supermodel that made this type of outline fashionable. As you can see, it consists of profiling both the upper and the lower part. Except that, unlike Armenian, this also involves simulating something like lower lashes, As you can see, good protagonists.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below