12-year-old Ukrainian girl recruited for Russian information warfare

Families torn apart by war in Ukraine 0:23

(CNN) — Before the Russian war against Ukraine began, Kira Obedinsky was a cheerful and loved 12-year-old girl. Now orphaned, wounded and alone in a Russian-controlled hospital in eastern Ukraine, she has become an unwitting pawn in Moscow’s information war.

Obedinsky’s mother died when he was a baby. His father, Yevhen Obedinsky, a former captain of Ukraine’s national water polo team, was shot dead as Russian forces forced their way into the southeastern city of Mariupol on March 17.

Days later, Kira and her father’s girlfriend tried to flee the city on foot with the neighbors. But after she was injured in a landmine explosion, Ella Kira was taken to a hospital in the Donetsk region, controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

Now Kira’s grandfather, Oleksander, fears that he will never see her again. He said an official from the Donetsk separatist government called him on the phone and invited him to travel there to claim it, which is impossible due to the war.

He says he spoke to the hospital and was told that Kira will eventually be sent to an orphanage in Russia. They took the documents from her, she said, and told her that Kira will be provided with new ones in Russia.

The Russian government has said it has helped move at least 60,000 Ukrainians to safety across the Russian border. The Ukrainian government has said around 40,000 have been relocated against their will, describing it as kidnapping and forced deportation.

Russian media, which has repeatedly downplayed the brutality of the conflict in Ukraine, has shown a video of Kira talking gleefully about how she is sometimes allowed to call her grandfather.

This is “proof” that she was not kidnapped, according to a Russian TV presenter, who called the claim another “Ukrainian forgery.”

Meanwhile, Oleksander has received an audio message from Kira telling him not to cry. But the young woman who has lost her family, her freedom and her home in the war in Russia, cannot hold back her own tears.

“I haven’t seen you in a long time,” she says. “I want to cry.”