12 years ago the last chapter of Lost was released, the series all the rage worldwide

Exactly twelve years ago, the last and controversial chapter of the American television series “Lost”, also known as “Lost”, was released. The cycle, which aired from 2004 to 2010, with a total of six seasons, was created by JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof, who also co-wrote scripts for different episodes. The idea for the series was greatly influenced by the novel “The Invention of Morel”, by the Argentine writer Bioy Casares.

The series achieved enormous worldwide success, so much so that the final episode was broadcast in nine countries simultaneously. Quite a record. Although many fans were disappointed by the ending, because they did not consider it a true “ending” and demanded that the writers clarify the mysteries that remained unsolved. That’s how the series also has an epilogue.

Its first season had approximately 16.1 million viewers in the United States, so it quickly became a great phenomenon followed and referenced in American popular culture. In 2010, 12 years ago, the last chapter of the series was broadcast that baffled everyone. There are many videos on the internet trying to explain it.

An accident, purgatory or a dream

The plot of the series revolves around the story of passengers on a flight between Sydney and Los Angeles who suffer an accident and end up stranded on a tropical island. Waiting to be rescued, they must spend their lives as castaways on the island. There they will have to survive the threats that arise in that mysterious place located in the Pacific Ocean.

Among all the survivors, one will stand as the leader of the group. It will be Jack Shephard, a doctor with a great sense of responsibility whose objective is to ensure the well-being of the group while looking for them to be rescued.

But the island is not just any place, and on it they will begin to experience mysterious and inexplicable phenomena that will put the group’s unity in check, where differences will appear on how to carry out their survival plan.

Lost Trailer (First Season)

A large and expensive cast

According to the plot of the series, about 70 survivors of the flight were initially found alive. This made the cast very extensive and expensive. In total, there are 28 actors who were credited as the main cast, although over the six seasons more than 90 different characters appeared.

The main cast includes: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Henry Ian Cusick, Jeremy Davies, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson, Jeff Fahey, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Maggie Grace, Josh Holloway, Malcolm David Kelley , Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim, Ken Leung, Evangeline Lilly, Rebecca Mader, Elizabeth Mitchell, Dominic Monaghan, Terry O’Quinn, Harold Perrineau, Zuleikha Robinson, Michelle Rodriguez, Kiele Sanchez, Rodrigo Santoro, Ian Somerhalder, and Cynthia Watros.

Lost cast.jpg

Later in the series, a large group called “The Others” appears who will take on great importance. They were played by: Mark Pellegrino, MC Gainey, William Mapother, Brett Cullen, Andrew Divoff, Tania Raymonde, Blake Bashoff, Michael Bowen, April Grace, Nestor Carbonell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Fionnula Flanagan, Diana Scarwid, John Hawkes, Michael Emerson, Andrea Roth, and Alan Dale.

“The Others” are those inhabitants of the island who were there since before the plane crash suffered by the protagonists. “The Others” know perfectly all the secrets of the island, they know how to get in and out of it, what was there before the accident and how to survive using everything that was left there.

understand the numbers

Throughout the plot of the series, different “casual” coincidences appear that the creators introduced to make the fans speculate and make them decide if they were significant or not. Among these coincidences are the Numbers, a series made up of the figures: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42.

Lost numbers.webp

The appearances of “The Numbers” began to occur through a radio transmitter that existed on the island. The first to hear this series of numbers is Hurley, who decides to play them to chance and ends up winning the lottery. However, after becoming a millionaire he begins to experience a bad streak, so he attributes his bad luck to those numbers.

Hurley later sees those same numbers written down in a notebook that belonged to Danielle Rousseau. She will explain to him that it was that series of hers that led her and her entire scientific expedition to the island in the first place, where eventually all of her colleagues died and her daughter was kidnapped. This supports the view that numbers are cursed.

Lost numbers 2.jpg

Finally, the numbers reappear as code. The sum of all the figures gives 108, the number of minutes it takes for a computer found by the survivors to restart its system. So that the counter always returns to 108, the survivors must enter the code made up of those numbers.

The Dharma Initiative

The survivors discover that a project called “Dharma Initiative” existed on the island because they found a series of orientation videos saved in some stations on the island.

Lost: Mysteries of the Universe – DHARMA Initiative – Subtitled

The Dharma Initiative is a mysterious project with a large presence on the island allegedly founded in 1970 by University of Michigan doctoral students Gerald and Karen DeGroot. The purpose of the Initiative was to change the destiny of humanity, to prevent the self-destruction of the human being. Its goal was to create “a large-scale research facility where scientists and freethinkers from around the world would engage in research in meteorology, psychology, parapsychology, zoology, electromagnetism, and social utopia.” The numbers are based on an equation that predicts the days and hours of humanity’s self-destruction.

The project failed and in the desire to achieve some kind of achievement, they began to create a virus and then make people believe that they would give them the cure. The end of the life of every member of the initiative is given at the hands of “The Others”.

Awards and nominations

The success of the series was not simply measured by public opinion, but also by the comments of critics and the specialized press, which gave it many nominations, including the prestigious television Emmy Awards.

Golden Globes 2006 Lost Best Television Drama

In 2005 the series was consecrated in the categories of Best Drama Series, Best Casting for a Drama Series, Best Direction for a Drama Series, Best Musical Composition for a Series (Dramatic Score), Best Single Camera Editing for a Drama Series, and Best Special Effects for a Series.

In addition, between 2004 and 2009, “Lost” received more than 40 nominations for the Saturn Awards, of which it won in a total of 13 categories, including Best Television Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor. Revelation Actor.

Fanaticism and merchandising

The production company ABC has decided to create the official fan club of the series, where they offer exclusive interviews, photos and even organize a series of conventions around the world. In addition, they are in charge of selling the official “Lost” merchandising.

Lost fan club.webp

According to some web portals, at the third world convention of Lost fans, Marco Fiscal Mendoza was named the number 1 fan of “Lost”, because, at that time, he had 7 complete views of the series, he was the one who knew more aspects about the series around the world and of the few who had really understood it completely. He also has different unique merchandising items around the world and for all this he is considered the biggest fan of the acclaimed series.

The legion of fans of the series has been able to take advantage of the emergence of blogs and emerging social networks to the point of condemning the writers to explain what happened to all the loose ends left with the disappointing end of its last season. Only a few fans have managed to appropriate a product like this in this way and find themselves in the position of expressing their discontent to the television networks.