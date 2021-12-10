120 billion tax for owners

Outlaw the energy class “G” in Italy, that would mean block the sale and rental of 16 million properties. The first simulations on the impact of the new European directive on the efficiency of real estate are very heavy. Based on ENEA estimates, to improve the level of emissions from Italian real estate, 12 billion a year would be needed for the next 10 years. One hundred and twenty billion in all. But this amount of investment may not be enough to reach into Italy the standards that Europe would like to ask of the Member States. The draft directive anticipated yesterday by Il Messaggero provides that from 2027 the minimum energy standard of buildings is “E”. From 2030 then, it should move to “D”, and from 2033 to “C”. The sanction envisaged for those who do not respect these requirements would be the prohibition of the sale and rental of properties. A ban against which consumer associations immediately took sides. For the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi it is “a ridiculous idea, which could not be applied in Italy”. The National Consumers Union said it was ready “to the barricades” against the European proposal. Paolo Borchia, MEP of the Lega spoke of “yet another Eurofollia”.

Silence – The government Italian for now is silent. But diplomats are already at work trying to change the European directive before it is published (see other article on page 3). However, everyone agrees that a rule introducing a prohibition on sale or lease would be difficult to implement in Italy. According to data from the Revenue Agency, there are nearly 58 million residential properties in the country. Almost 20 million are main homes, 6 million are “available”, that is, they are not rented or even inhabited. Another 6 million are leased. If the appurtenances are excluded, the total of properties is approximately 45 million. But how many of these would be “outlawed” with the new European directive? Enea collects Ape data, energy performance certificates, in a database called Siape, Information System on Energy Performance Certificates. However, the picture is not complete, because for now there are approximately 2 million Ape in the database. But this is certainly an important “sample” indication. According to ENEA data, 35 percent of the homes are in the “G” class. A fact, they explain by the institution, probably underestimated, given that whoever communicates the Ape does so on the occasion of a restructuring, a sale or a lease. But even if this were the percentage, it would mean that 16 of the 45 million properties surveyed by the tax authorities, excluding the appurtenances, would not comply with the minimum requirements of the EU for sale or rent. In its annual report on energy efficiency, Enea makes a series of estimates of the costs of redeveloping the assets. Costs that between now and 2030 range from 9 to 12 billion a year depending on the type of restructuring. However, explains Enea, in Italy only 0.03 per cent of properties have net emissions close to zero as required by the EU. In Italy, real estate assets, especially in historic centers, are subject to many constraints. Furthermore even deep renovations may not be enough for the required class leaps. And, finally, the difficulty in condominiums to decide complex and expensive jobs should not be underestimated. Problems that make draconian European measures impracticable.