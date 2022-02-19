120 Hz screen, 108 MP camera and large battery

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro drops to 269.99 euros in the Xiaomi store. Run, it flies!

The offers continue on the Xiaomi website, so the best we can do is take advantage of them before they disappear. One of the protagonists is Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, one of the mobiles that we recommend the most since its launch. Specifically, the price of the intermediate version falls, 6GB+128GB, that can be yours for only €269.99.

This is a great price for a smartphone that is more expensive in the rest of the stores popular online. For example in amazon can be yours by €279. The purchase on the Xiaomi website is totally safe, with free shipping to your home. As you can see initially, the price that appears is 289.99 euros, but you just have to use the code SALES20 to take it away for those 269.99 euros mentioned. Specifically, you should apply in the “Pay” windowas you can see in the following image.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro remains one of the best purchases in the mid-range. We are facing a beautiful terminal with 120 Hz screen, “gaming” processor, 108 MP camera and a large battery with fast charging. Let’s get to know its technical file in great detail.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of the moment

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is, first of all, a beautiful mobile with a matte back. The Xiaomi store gives us the option to choose between three equally beautiful colors: Glacier Blue, Onyx Grey, and Gradient Bronze. In addition, it is a comfortable terminal in the hands, with a thickness of 8.1 millimeters and a weight of 192 grams. If you want to protect it, you can get one of the best covers for the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

This Xiaomi mobile mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screenwith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz, that is, it has some of the best features on the market. You will be able to enjoy an experience with sharp images, with good color reproduction and very fluid. However, the fingerprint reader is located in the power button On the side.

The processor that works inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a “gaming” chip that moves especially well between games. Although you demand heavy tasks from him, he will be able to perform well when executing them. Recall that it has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with existing update to Android 12 with MIUI 13.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is also complete in terms of the photographic system, especially for the 108MP camera leading in the rear. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP telemacro and a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, it has a 16MP front camera.

The level is also maintained in the battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, so you will have no problems getting to the autonomy day. Furthermore, being compatible with 33W fast charge, it will take just over an hour to fully charge. Of course, it has other functions such as facial unlocking and technology NFC for mobile payments.

In short, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a very, very complete mobile that you can buy for only 269.99 euros in the 6GB+128GB version. Yes, you must apply the coupon SALES20 to enjoy this discount of 60 euros.

