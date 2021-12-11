1200 euros discount on the 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED

Big shot at Unieuro, where you can get over 70% discount on one of the most interesting Samsung Smart TVs in the Neo QLED range. After the all-time low on a Samsung monitor, let’s find out what this new promotion consists of.

In particular, let’s talk about the model Samsung Neo QLED 4K QE55QN85A 55-inch in color Eclipse Silver. The model in question, in addition to the generous diagonal, offers all the main technologies of this generation, including full support for DVB-T2 digital terrestrial and DVB-S2 satellite.

The operating system that animates the Smart part of quThis panel is, of course, TizenOS, while the beating heart is the Samsung Neo Quantum 4K chip equipped with artificial intelligence, for constant image optimization, far beyond the resolution of the input source.

Equipped with technology Quantum HDR 24X and Quantum Dot, ensures the best results on the range – and far beyond, given the active promotions – both in terms of contrast and color volume. The package is completed by an optimized dynamic audio compartment and the Adaptive Picture mode, which balances the image based on the lighting conditions of the surrounding environment.

This fabulous opportunity for Home Entertainment starts at a list price of 1799 euros and is currently available on the Unieuro portal at 823.81 euros, with a 54% discount. To get the absolute minimum, it is possible to apply an additional discount of 300 euros at this price thanks to the Samsung Christmas Promo which the well-known eshop also adheres to. The final total is therefore just € 523.81, with over 1200 euros of final savings.