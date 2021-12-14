1200 kcal diet, will make you lose the extra kilos! What can you eat

Following a 1200 Kcal diet is really effective if you want to say goodbye to extra kilos or if you are worried about what you might take with Christmas binges, here’s what you can eat.

The Christmas holidays are approaching and we already know that at the table we will tend to exaggerate not only with the food, but also with the delicious desserts that are prepared in this special and magical period.

There are those who play in advance following a restricted diet in the weeks leading up to Christmas and those who prefer to settle down diet immediately after to shed the pounds gained during the holidays and get back in shape. It is clear that diets are not all the same, they depend on the lifestyle that takes place and on many other factors.

What we propose today is an example of diet which involves the consumption of 1200 calories per day. This is not an excessively drastic diet, but it must not be followed for too long. Of course, it is always very important to also hear the opinion of a specialist when deciding to follow a diet.

Eating foods rich in fiber, such as vegetables and fruits, are essential because they give a significant sense of satiety. However, these foods must have a very low energy density.

Your diet must not lack proteins, but avoid red meats and sausages by opting for fish and white meats. Cereals are also an excellent choice, but better if they are whole, of course in limited quantities since they are caloric.

Here’s what to eat for breakfast when following a 1200 calorie diet Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, it is essential when following a weight loss diet not to skip breakfast. The reason? In the morning, your body needs a shake to get up and running. Furthermore, if you skip this meal you will arrive at lunchtime too hungry, risking to devour everything in front of you! You may also be interested in: Sesame seeds: why you need to introduce them in your diet For breakfast you can eat 200 ml of skimmed milk with the addition of 100 grams of whole grains. You can also enrich your breakfast with a cup of tea or coffee, without sugar, and some fresh fruit. Here’s what to eat for lunch when following a 1200 calorie diet It is important that the diet is varied as well as balanced, an example of a lunch could be that consisting of 100 grams of grilled turkey breast or chicken, accompanied by 300 grams of vegetables and vegetables such as carrots, lettuce and tomatoes seasoned with half a teaspoon. of extra virgin olive oil. You can also eat 150 grams of bread. Here’s what to eat for dinner when following a 1200 calorie diet As for dinner, one of the meals of the week could consist of 150 grams of baked or steamed fish, accompanied by 300 grams of broccoli and tomatoes and 200 grams of green beans. A mid-morning and mid-afternoon snack? Here’s what you can eat Snacks are also very important. Useful as a ‘hunger breaker’ because they will allow you to arrive at lunch and dinner without that excessive sense of hunger. In this way you will avoid binges that do not get along well with the at all diet. Apple is an excellent snack, it will make you feel a satisfying sense of satiety. You can also eat other types of fresh fruit, 100 grams, taking care to choose the low-sugar one. Dried fruit is also excellent, in this case the quantity is 30 grams, or a low-fat yogurt. You may also be interested in: Anti-inflammatory foods to add to your diet: health at the table Is it good to follow a 1200 calorie diet for too long? On the web you will find many examples of diets and menus to follow, many have relied on the Mediterranean diet, because it is good and very effective. However, following drastic dietary regimes for prolonged periods is absolutely not good for you, so it is always advisable to consult a specialist to understand how to lose weight and how to maintain the results obtained over time. In many cases it is decided to go on a post binge diet to get back in shape quickly after having exaggerated at the table, as often happens during the Christmas holidays. The important thing, however, is not to follow one for too long diet that includes a poor diet because you risk getting sick. Eating in a healthy and balanced way should be everyone’s prerogative to avoid having to deal with various pathologies and various ailments. Sometimes, however, it is good, not only for the body but also for the mood, to make some mistakes with the foods you love the most.

