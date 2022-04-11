1,222 bodies were found in kyiv region, says Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine | International | News

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said Sunday that 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital kyiv, which was partially occupied by Russian forces for several weeks.

“So far we have 1,222 deaths in the kyiv region alone,” Venediktova said, in an interview in English with the British network Sky News, in which she noted that there have been 5,600 investigations open for alleged war crimes since the beginning of the Russian invasion. on February 24.

The official did not specify on Sunday if the bodies found were exclusively civilians.

A week ago, Venediktova indicated that 410 civilians had been found dead in the liberated regions in the vicinity of kyiv. The prosecutor then pointed out that there were undoubtedly more bodies that had not yet been found and examined.

The town of Bucha, northwest of kyiv, has become a symbol of the horrors of war in Ukraine with nearly 300 people buried in mass graves, according to a balance announced by the Ukrainian authorities on April 2. (I)