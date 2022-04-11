NewsWorld

1,222 bodies were found in kyiv region, says Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine | International | News

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said Sunday that 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital kyiv, which was partially occupied by Russian forces for several weeks.

“So far we have 1,222 deaths in the kyiv region alone,” Venediktova said, in an interview in English with the British network Sky News, in which she noted that there have been 5,600 investigations open for alleged war crimes since the beginning of the Russian invasion. on February 24.

Two health professionals get married in the Ukraine war: The bride wore a veil, jacket and military boots inside a bombed subway station

The official did not specify on Sunday if the bodies found were exclusively civilians.

A week ago, Venediktova indicated that 410 civilians had been found dead in the liberated regions in the vicinity of kyiv. The prosecutor then pointed out that there were undoubtedly more bodies that had not yet been found and examined.

Russia recruits out-of-service military since 2012

The town of Bucha, northwest of kyiv, has become a symbol of the horrors of war in Ukraine with nearly 300 people buried in mass graves, according to a balance announced by the Ukrainian authorities on April 2. (I)

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

30 of 39 defendants are released

4 mins ago

Russia and Ukraine | BBC investigation: the mysterious Facebook groups that support Putin

8 mins ago

Judge recognizes the complexity of the request for the dismissal of Elizabeth Torres as a lobbyist for statehood

15 mins ago

Cause found for arrest of suspect in shooting man in broad daylight in Carolina

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button