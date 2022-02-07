12,600 hires and retraining by 2025

Intesa SanPaolo presented the new Business Plan 2022-2025which will lead to 12,600 staff hires and retraining within the four-year period.

The well-known banking group is planninginsertion of 4,600 new resources and the requalification and reconversion of 8,000 employees, also for the development of digitalisation.

Here is all the information on the Intesa SanPaolo job opportunities that will be created by the e how to apply to work in the bank.

INTESA SANPAOLO BUSINESS PLAN 2022 2025

The news came from the Group itself, through a recent press release dedicated to the new Intesa SanPaolo Business Plan. It is a articulated development program which aims to make Intesa SanPaolo a solid bank for a sustainable, digitized world with a marked ESG connotation (Environmental, Social, Governance). In particular, it aims to further strengthen its role as a leading bank for ESG issues and to proceed with a solid and sustainable creation and distribution of value, and a high capitalization, within the next 4 years.

To achieve these goals it becomes essential people’s commitment of the group. With this in mind, therefore, both the new hires in the bank and the reconversion and requalification of part of the employees are inserted, to focus them on business sectors that become a priority for the company.

NEW INTESA SANPAOLO RECRUITMENTS AND REDEVELOPMENTS

As for the former, they are well 4,600 jobs in Intesa SanPaolo which will be created by 2025. New additions will be possible thanks to a voluntary exit plan already agreed in recent months with the trade unions. The latter provides, in fact, the voluntary exit of 9,200 workers and hiring a new resource every two releases, through the mechanism of the generational relay. For all the details you can read this in-depth analysis.

From the point of view, however, of the personnel to be retrained and reconverted are 8,000 units who will be involved, to allocate them to priority initiatives: approximately 2,600 to the digital branch of the bank, 4,000 to technology (digital, data and analytics), 3,500 to priority initiatives (e.g. PNRR, business growth, risk profile reduction) and 2,500 to other (e.g. ESG /Impact Bankingcontrol functions, turnover).

For further information, we put at your disposal the PRESS RELEASE (Pdf 213Kb) on the Intesa SanPaolo 2022-2025 Industrial Plan.

THE BANK

Intesa SanPaolo SpA is one of the main banking groups in Italy and Europe. Founded in 2007, in 2020 it acquired the UBI Banca Group – Unione di Banche Italiane SpA. Intesa SanPaolo is present on the national territory with over 4,200 branches, while abroad it has more than 1,000 bank branches.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in future Intesa SanPaolo hires can visit the page dedicated to the careers (Work with us) of the Group. From here it is possible to view the active job offers and apply online, by sending the CV using the appropriate form.

At the moment there are already several selections in progress to work in the bank. For more information on open positions you can visit this page.

