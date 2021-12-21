+ 127% cases in three weeks

Omicron’s race turns Christmas around the world While the spread of the new variant of Covid-19 continues to grow, with another 12 thousand cases in Great Britain and a now dominant presence among the new infections in Ireland, Europe is preparing for increasingly closed parties, with the announcement of a semi-lockdown in Denmark which adds to the tougher one in force in the Netherlands. And the squeeze on travel and social contacts is also imposed outside the Old Continent, from New York which has reached the record of almost 22 thousand infections to Israel which locks its skies, making it impossible to travel to 10 other countries, including the Italy.

The European epicenter of the new strain is Great Britain The European epicenter of the new strain, whose speed of diffusion hypothesized by experts seems to be confirmed with the passing of days, remains Great Britain, where a total of 37,101 cases are sequenced. “It may be too late to respond to Omicron,” British health minister Sajid Javid said in an op-ed in the Sunday Telegraph, saying that restrictive measures cannot be ruled out even before Christmas.

Infections increased by 127% in three weeks If the new total infections fell slightly – as often happens on Sundays – to 82,886, the increase compared to three weeks ago, before the identification of the variant, is 127%. And in Northern Ireland, Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill warned that it could hit the country “like a ton of bricks”, causing 30,000 cases a day in the worst-case scenario.

Restrictions and new measures in Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland A few days before Christmas, the squeeze also accelerates. Denmark, second only to Great Britain for the spread of Omicron in Europe, will close theaters, cinemas and amusement parks for a month, while a curfew will be imposed on bars and restaurants at 11 pm. And on Sunday the lockdown in Holland started – the most rigid from the discovery of the variant – where at least until mid-January only essential shops, such as supermarkets, will remain open. New restrictions from Monday also in Switzerland: only vaccinated and cured will be able to access restaurants, cinemas, fitness centers and museums.

Restrictions for travelers to Germany and Israel In this scenario, travel restrictions are also growing. Germany has imposed a two-week quarantine on those arriving from Great Britain, even if vaccinated, while between Tuesday and Wednesday a tightening will come into force that will prevent Israelis from traveling to 10 other countries, including Italy and the US.

The US faces a million cases a day And precisely in the United States comes the alarm of the outgoing director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, according to which after the peak in New York the whole country risks a million cases a day. Anthony Fauci, the American super infectious disease expert and aide to the Biden administration, says: “Lockdowns are unlikely at the moment but hospitals will be under pressure, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.”

Brussels warning: “Running with third doses” Along with the restrictions, the race for boosters continues to fight the virus. To push vaccinations further, the European Commission has agreed to accelerate the delivery of Pfizer to member states, with another 20 million doses arriving in the first three months of next year, on top of the 195 million already scheduled. “Taking into account the expected rapid increase in infections due to the Omicron variant,” explains Brussels, immunization “is now more urgent than ever.”