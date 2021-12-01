12,764 new cases and 89 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 30 November. The positivity rate drops to 1.8% with swab records, equal to 719,972 tests. The trend of the curve remains uphill. Admissions: +92. Intensive care: +14. The highest number of victims in Lombardy (15)

I am 12,764

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 7,975, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,028,547

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 89

(yesterday there were 65), for a total of 133,828 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,700,449 And 8,041 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (4,707 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 194,270, equal to +4.627 compared to yesterday (+3,200 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 719.972, or 443,972 more than yesterday when it was 276,000. This is a new test record, surpassing the previous record of 717,000 analyzes, dated November 3. While the positivity rate drops to 1.8% (the approximation of 1.77%); yesterday it was 2.9%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday. As usual, the swinging curve begins to rise, after hitting the lowest point of the week on Monday. The comparison with last Tuesday (November 23) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +10,047 cases with a rate of 1.4%, it shows that the trend is still rising: today, in fact, there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (1.8% versus 1.4%).

There are two regions with over 2,000 newly infected: the Veneto which communicates +2,362 cases with a rate of 1.7%, almost in line with the national one, calculated on 138,000 swabs. And then there is Lombardy which marks +2,223 cases thanks to almost 164,000 samples analyzed – that is the highest number of regional tests of the day – with a rate of 1.3%, lower than the national one (here the bulletin). Above one thousand follows: Lazio (+1.253 cases with 2.4% rate) ed Emilia Romagna (+1,086 cases with 2.8% rate). Molise is worth noting, which detects zero cases with 281 swabs.

The victims Unfortunately, the death toll is increasing: they are 89 against 65 yesterday. At least four previous deaths were included in the saddest data: one in Campania and three in Sicily, as the notes indicate. The highest number of deaths in Lombardy (15), Veneto (10), Emilia-Romagna (10) and Lazio (10). Five regions / provinces with zero bereavement: these are Puglia, Basilicata, Molise, Valle d’Aosta and the province of Bolzano.

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +92 (yesterday +171), for a total of 5,227 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +14 (yesterday +31) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 683, with 64 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 58).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

932.544: +2.223 cases (yesterday +851) with 163.960 swabs

Veneto 517.158: +2.362 cases (yesterday +1.265) with 138.491 swabs

Campania 490.659: +886 cases (yesterday +820) with 35.331 swabs

Emilia Romagna 455.930: +1.086 cases (yesterday +1.223) with 38.023 swabs

Lazio 423.571: +1.253 cases (yesterday +1.121) with 53.026 swabs

Piedmont 399.288: +972 cases (yesterday +456) with 62.572 swabs

Sicily 324,222: +545 cases (yesterday +559) with 32,398 swabs

Tuscany 301,496: +521 cases (yesterday +328) with 38,527 swabs

Puglia 279.384: +283 cases (yesterday +209) with 22.714 swabs

Friuli Venezia Giulia 131,037: +457 cases (yesterday +181) with 31,090 swabs

Marche 123,859: +416 cases (yesterday +181) with 6,751 swabs

Liguria 122,399: +386 cases (yesterday +135) with 19,929 swabs

Calabria 92,936: +285 cases (yesterday +146) with 7,348 swabs

PA Bolzano 87,953: +465 cases (yesterday +256) with 12,110 swabs

Abruzzo 87,651: +149 cases (yesterday +39) with 18,135 swabs

Sardinia 78,861: +87 cases (yesterday +98) with 9,073 swabs

Umbria 67,513: +68 cases (yesterday +26) with 13,116 swabs

PA Trento 52,112: +199 cases (yesterday +64) with 12,483 swabs

Basilicata 31,572: +32 cases (yesterday +3) with 1,112 swabs

Molise 15.209: 0 cases (yesterday +4) with 281 swabs

Valle d’Aosta 13,193: +89 cases (yesterday +10) with 3,502 swabs

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 34.372: +15 deaths (yesterday +8)

Veneto 11.963: +10 deaths (yesterday +6)

Campania 8,229: +5 deaths (yesterday +11)

Emilia Romagna 13,791: +10 deaths (yesterday +7)

Lazio 8,984: +10 deaths (yesterday +5)

Piedmont 11,889: +3 deaths (yesterday +4)

Sicily 7.205: +8 deaths (yesterday +6)

Tuscany 7,402: +3 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Puglia 6,883: no new deaths for the third day in a row

Friuli Venezia Giulia 3,983: +9 deaths (yesterday +6)

Marche 3,152: +3 deaths (yesterday +1)

Liguria 4,465: +3 deaths (yesterday +2)

Calabria 1,499: +3 deaths (yesterday +1)

PA Bolzano 1,240: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Abruzzo 2,591: +2 deaths (yesterday +3)

Sardinia 1,696: +2 deaths (yesterday +1)

Umbria 1,487: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

PA Trento 1,387: +1 death (yesterday no new deaths)

Basilicata 627: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Molise 504: no new deaths for the second day in a row

Valle d’Aosta 479: no new deaths for the fifth day in a row

The Campania Region announces that following the daily checks it is clear that a death registered today dates back to 11/24/2021.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 6 cases, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab, have been eliminated.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 1 following a positive test removed after review of the case.

The Region of Sicily announces that the deaths reported today occurred: n. 1 on 11/30/21 – n. 3 on 11/29/21 – n. 3 on 11/28/21 – n. 1 on 11/27/21.