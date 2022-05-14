128 GB, A14 Bionic, OLED screen and more

Share

This is the iPhone that I recommend buying in 2022, a device with everything you need and a very reasonable price.

Recommending an iPhone in 2022 is not easy, we have many different models (more than ever) and at great prices. But there is a specific model that is the one I always recommend, with the best value for money and with many years of updates in front. It is one of the best options of 2022 and now it can be yours at a great price.

Me personal recommendation is the iPhone 12, specifically the 128 GB model. It is without a doubt the best iPhone if you are looking for value for money, a powerful device, with a spectacular screen, great cameras and a very competitive price. Right now it can be yours on Amazon for only 775 euros.

The iPhone 12 is an iPhone that Apple is still officially selling, and the 128 GB model is part of the 859 euros as official price. And being one of the best iPhone you can buy, and being almost 100 euros cheap, it is the best time to buy it without any doubt.

There are many reasons to recommend the iPhone 12 in 2022. It is a device almost identical to the iPhone 13, it has a high-quality OLED screen, cameras that are very difficult to beat in most conditions, and power to spare thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. And if you also choose the 128 GB storage model, you will have plenty of space for everything you need.

It is an iPhone that will last many years, so you burn you have 4 or 5 iOS updates left, so you won’t have to renew it for a long time. If you were thinking of buying a new iPhone, the iPhone 12 will certainly not disappoint you.

iPhone 12 Specifications

The iPhone 12 has some impressive specifications and that is why it is the model that I recommend to everyone this 2022. You can also get it with a spectacular offer that you should not miss. We have top features at a very, very tight price. These are the official specifications:

An premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

An iPhone with great specifications, with 128 GB of internal storage, and with a very interesting price on Amazon. In addition, it is available in many colors so you can choose the one you like best.

