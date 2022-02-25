$1,285 with Vega 8 graphics

We can already know the price of the AyaNeo Nextand as already happens with any “portable console” with x86 PC hardware, stillbornand in all cases the same thing happens: less power than the Steam Deck and a price that is multiplied by three.

Basically here we are facing a console built around a 7-inch IPS panel at an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels powered by a very poor AMD Ryzen 7 5825Uwhich although it offers 8 cores and 16 processing threads, the great disadvantage is in its graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Vega) versus a juicier and more interesting AMD RDNA2 architecture on Valve’s console.

Basically AyaNeo has shot herself in the foot, since the ideal would have been to have integrated an AMD Ryzen 6000 APUwhich incorporates RDNA2 graphics, which was what was expected since before its announcement they boasted the use of a new generation processor.

The rest of the hardware goes through a basic model with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM that can be accompanied with 1/2TB of internal storage at launch prices of $1,285 and $1,385 (vs. $1,335/1,435 final price), while the AyaNeo Next Pro cwith 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage raises the price to the $1,485.

For reference, the Steam Deck offers 4 cores and 8 threads (Zen2) with 512 Stream Processors (same number of cores but RDNA2), 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64 GB of storage per €419while the top-of-the-range model with 512 GB of capacity does so for €679which is half the cost of the most basic AyaNeo model.

To this we must add that all the games that can be run on the Valve console are optimized and certifiedwhile those who are not, will be warned of said disadvantage, while in the case of AyaNeo everything will be a Russian roulette when it comes to knowing how each game performs.