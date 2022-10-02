News

129 people die after stampede at a football match in Indonesia

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
MULNG, Indonesia. At least 129 people were killed, most of them trampled, in a series of clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer clubs, followed by a stampede, in East Java province, authorities said on Sunday.

Several brawls between fans of the two rival teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan stadium after the Indonesian Premier League match, which ended with Persebaya Surabaya’s 3-2 victory over Arema Malang.

The pitched battle that broke out immediately after the match continued late into the night, leading to riot police firing tear gas, causing panic among the public, said East Java police chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit door, in an attempt to escape the gases. Some people suffocated in the chaos and others were crushed.

Some 34 perished practically instantly. More than 300 were taken to nearby hospitals to treat their injuries, but many died on the way and while receiving care, Afinta reported.

The police chief warned that the death toll could rise as the health of many of those injured was deteriorating.

