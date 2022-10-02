129 people die after stampede at a football match in Indonesia

MULNG, Indonesia. At least 129 people were killed, most of them trampled, in a series of clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer clubs, followed by a stampede, in East Java province, authorities said on Sunday.

#Update: Just in – Other video footage of when a clash broke out after a football match between Arema and Persebaya in #Indonesiaafter they were cornered by riot police, and got tear gassed to death, resulting in 127 people dead and 180 people injured of oxygen shortages. pic.twitter.com/ZZdr7RbgnM — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 1, 2022

Several brawls between fans of the two rival teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan stadium after the Indonesian Premier League match, which ended with Persebaya Surabaya’s 3-2 victory over Arema Malang.

The pitched battle that broke out immediately after the match continued late into the night, leading to riot police firing tear gas, causing panic among the public, said East Java police chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit door, in an attempt to escape the gases. Some people suffocated in the chaos and others were crushed.

Some 34 perished practically instantly. More than 300 were taken to nearby hospitals to treat their injuries, but many died on the way and while receiving care, Afinta reported.

The police chief warned that the death toll could rise as the health of many of those injured was deteriorating.