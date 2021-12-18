13-16, many mistakes in attack for the Imoco that is still forced to chase – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

Nicola Negro forced to call a timeout

22-20 AGAIN EGONU! Impressive diagonal!

21-20 Egonu unstoppable in this part of the set, even a 4 point!

20-20 First half peeled but winning for Kuidess

20-19 The touch was there, Egonu still on target

19-20 Error in attack for Egonu, but Conegliano asks for a challenge for a touch

19-19 Combined attack for Cuttino who throws an indefensible bomb

19-18 VERY VIOLENT ATTACK BY EGONU! Conegliano takes the lead

Caravello enters on De Kruijf to serve

18-18 Very precise attack for Egonu who now seems to be unable to make mistakes anymore

17-18 Cuttino to sign diagonally

17-17 Another wall for Robin De Kruijf

16-17 Courtney returns to attack too

15-17 Attack on target for Carol Gattaz

15-16 Paola Egonu again starting to pick up pace!

14-16 Great attack for Paola Egonu who goes to the service

13-16 Folie fails to defend Ozsoy’s attack

13-15 Paola Egonu returns to the point

12-15 Sylla’s service does not pass

12-14 Error in joke for Julia Kuidess

11-14 Touch on the wall recognized by the referee and the point goes to the Brazilians

12-13 Attack outside Cuttino but Negro asks for a challenge

11-13 Same fate for Pri Daroit’s service

10-13 Error in service for the Dutchman

10-12 De Kruijf still on target

Miryam Sylla replaces Kathryn Plummer

9-12 Plummer walled and Minas have a three-point advantage at the technical timeout

9-11 Another error in attack for Conegliano and Egonu

9-10 Error in attack for Plummer and Minas back forward

9-9 Second intention point of the Macris setter

9-8 De Kruijf with a very fast fast

Santarelli calls a challenge for a touch on the wall, which unfortunately is not there

8-8 Error in attack for an Egonu so far a bit imprecise

8-7 Cuttino’s miraculous defense and then De Kruijf misses in attack

8-6 Gattaz scores with the fast

8-5 THIRD WALL IN A ROW FOR DE KRUIJF!

7-5 MORE WALL OF THE DUTCHMAN!

6-5 Roof wall of De Kruijf who manages to stop Cuttino!

5-5 Very long exchange concluded by Egonu again!

4-5 Egonu scores on an excellent lift by Wolosz

3-5 Challenge well played, the invasion was there

Nicola Negro, coach of Minas, asks for a challenge in the middle of the exchange for an invasion

3-4 Wall by Carol Gattaz on an error in reception by Conegliano

3-3 Same fate for Folie’s joke

3-2 Another mistake, however, for the Brazilian serving

2-2 Cuttino is unstoppable, great parallel conclusion

2-1 Foul in attack by Ozsoy

1-1 Folie still thinks about it with a first half towards place 1

0-1 Cuttino scores with a lob, culpably dropped by the yellow-blue defense

THE SECOND SET STARTS

13:29 First set lost by Conegliano in the event. The Imoco pays for the many mistakes in attack and perhaps a bit of tension. However, the reaction at the end of the set was encouraging. The game is still very long and there is plenty of time to recover

23-25 Violent attack by Ozsoy and the Minas Tenis Clube win the first set!

23-24 Egonu cancels the first set point for the Brazilians

22-24 Frosini’s error in the service brings Minas to the Set point

Entrance to the service for the very young Frosini

22-23 Error in the service also for Pri Daroit

Enter Caravello on Plummer to help the reception

21-23 Plummer’s mistake

21-22 This is the Conegliano we know, a great defense of De Gennaro and Egonu concludes

This time it is Minas who calls the timeout, Folie tries to lead the comeback of the Venetians

20-22 WALL STILL OF FOLIE! Third consecutive point for her!

19-22 Again Folie! Murone on Kuidess

18-22 Folie tries to be forgiven immediately with a great first half

17-22 Another mistake for the Imoco, this time it is an invasion of Folie

17-21 Difficult moment for Conegliano, Egonu makes a mistake after a bad exchange

Timeout called by Daniele Santarelli

17-20 Very rare error in service for De Gennaro, Kuidess closes the wall

17-19 Ozsoy attacks and Conegliano fails to rebuild

17-18 First half for Folie

16-18 Ace from Carol Gattaz

16-17 Minas defends everything and then closes the wall with Kuidess

16-16 Violent diagonal by Pri Daroit

Giulia Gennari enters the service instead of De Kruijf

16-15 Plummer scores in attack

15-15 Pri Daroit scores and Minas returns even

15-14 Ace from Ozsoy on Plummer

15-13 Spectacular attack by Cuttino from the second line

15-12 First point also for De Kruijf

14-12 For better or for worse, she still thinks about it, mistake in Cuttino’s service

13-12 Millimeter parallel for Cuttino

13-11 Error this time by Cuttino in attack

12-11 After a somewhat confused exchange, Carol Gattaz commits a double foul. Advantage for Conegliano at the technical timeout

11-11 Egonu signs the tie attack

10-11 Indefensible attack from the second for Plummer

9-11 Julia Kuidess replies with the same coin

9-10 Raphaela Folie still scores with a very fast first half

8-10 Cuttino unleashed, the attack from place 4 also scored

8-9 Murone of the blue central on the Ozsoy pipe

7-9 Wolosz starts calling the central players, Folie scores

6-9 Spectacular exchange concluded by an excellent attack on Plummer’s hands by Cuttino

6-8 Erroraccio at the net for the young central Julia

5-8 He recovers and Egonu shoots a lightning diagonal for his first point

Small interruption due to the wet floor in the Imoco half, the third referee is also activated. Very strange situation at the start of the race

4-8 Another exceptional attack by Cuttino, this time from the pipe

4-7 Very precise attack by Kathryn Plummer

3-7 Very violent Fast by Carol Gattaz

3-6 Error in attack by Cuttino

2-6 De Kruijf accuses himself of the touch on the wall on Ozsoy’s attack

2-5 First attack for the Panthers, Courtney’s diagonal

1-5 Another mistake in Conegliano’s attack, Courtney’s lob out

1-4 Egonu’s attack ends over the bottom line

1-3 Third point for the opposite with an excellent attack on the hands of the block

1-2 Error in the service of Minas

0-2 Cuttino again, this time with a wall on Courtney

0-1 Cuttino with an excellent attack for the first point of the match

IT BEGINS!

12.59 Typical training for the Imoco, while the Minas will have to do without the Thaisa plant, which has not even warmed up, probably the victim of a physical problem. Julia Kuidess will leave in her place.

12.58 Here are the starting formations: CONEGLIANO: Egonu, Wolosz, Plummer, Courtney, De Kruijf, Folie, De Gennaro (L). MINAS: Carol Gattaz, Macris, Pri Daroit, Julia Kudiess, Neri, Cuttino, Leia Nicolosi (L)

12.56 After the warm-up for the two teams, a small pre-match musical show and then it will be time for the first service!

12.54 For Conegliano, however, so far everything has worked, starting with the opposite Paola Egonu, author of two exceptional performances in Pool A.

12.52 Minas is largely made up of members of the green-gold national team, such as the very expert central Thaisa and Carol Gattaz and the setter Macris. The most dangerous striker is probably the Turkish Nierman Ozsoy.

12.48 The referees of the match will be Pawel Burkiewicz (POL) and Vladimir Oleynik (RUS).

12.46 Up to this point the panthers they were just perfect. Approaching the semifinal that saw them win two 3-0 matches, first against Fenerbahce and then with Praia Clube. More effort made by Minas, defeated yesterday by VakifBank. Conegliano therefore starts with the favor of the prediction today!

12.43 Imoco Volley Conegliano will soon take the field at the Baskent Volleyball Hall to compete for access to the final of the 2021 Club World Cup! Today’s opponents are the Brazilian experts of the Minas Tenis Clube.

Friends of OA Sport, good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Conegliano-Minas Tenis Clube, semi-final of the 2021 Volleyball Women’s Club World Cup!

The panthers they want to gain access to tomorrow’s final to try and defend the title they won in 2019, last edition of the international competition, not held last season. Today’s opponent is the Brazilian team of Minas Tenis Clube, a team from Belo Horizonte, in which old and new members of the green-gold national team such as the Thaisa and Carol Gattaz power stations play.

Conegliano comes to this appointment with the underdogs, also the result of an overwhelming group, dominating both games against Fenerbahce and Praia Clube. The Gialloblù team has so far been perfect in all its components, from an overwhelming Paola Egonu to the American spikers Plummer and Courtney, from the certainties Wołosz and De Gennaro to the central De Kruijf, Folie and Vuchkova. The team coached by coach Daniele Santarelli will therefore try to repeat themselves today to project themselves into the final by writing yet another chapter of their glorious history of recent years!

