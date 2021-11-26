13 Alessi things on sale for Black Friday

Among the discounts offered by Amazon for today, which is Black Friday, there are some on the products of Alessi, the historic Italian design company. Since the seventies, Alessi has collaborated with the most important designers in the world, creating some objects that have gone down in history (such as the 9090 coffee maker) and which today are part of the MoMA collection in New York, so to speak. In addition to the most famous pieces, however, Alessi also sells many things with a more “anonymous” look, but still characterized by the simplicity of the lines and the quality of the typical materials of the brand.

Alessi’s site is also doing 25 percent off everything these days, but the lowest prices are almost always on Amazon: we’ve selected 13 things that convince us for function, appearance and price, and in some cases are also very good as Christmas gifts.

Kitchen ladles

This 5-piece stainless steel set costs 45 euros: the only time it cost less (43 euros) was in September, but it usually costs around 60 euros.

Merdolino

It is a toilet brush in the shape of a slightly grown sprout. When Stefano Giovannoni presented it in the 1990s, it caused scandal in the world of design, but the Merdolino has since become one of the best-known pieces in the Alessi collection. It usually costs around 40 euros, today it is discounted at 33.

9093

It is a traditional (therefore non-electric) kettle created by designer Michael Graves in 1985 and which has become one of the best-selling Alessi objects in the world. It is made of stainless steel, has a colored plastic handle and a bird-shaped whistle that “sings” when the water boils. From today it costs 71 euros – at least 20 less than usual – the one with the white handle: otherwise the one with the black handle is discounted at 76 euros.



Plissé

The electric kettles of the Plissé line are also on sale, reminiscent of a pleated skirt and are very suitable for those who appreciate accessories with “plastic” designs and a little technological appearance: the black one liter costs 58 euros, the gray one and the red 55, white 56 (instead of the usual 70 about).

Proust Parrot

It is a pocket corkscrew of the kind that sommeliers use in the shape of a colored budgie: it usually costs 35 euros but these days it is discounted at 30. The plain blue one instead costs 25 euros.

KnifeForkSpoon

It is a complete cutlery set with 24 pieces in all: while remaining functional cutlery for their purpose, they have very particular and recognizable shapes. These days they cost 65 euros instead of 75 and passes.

Crevasse

Made by Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, it is a thin steel flowerpot and 42 centimeters high, with an appearance that looks like the deformed version of a rectangular vase: it usually costs 150 euros but these days it is discounted at 112.

Mr. Cold

It is a soap dispenser in yellow resin and in the shape of a duck: it usually costs around 30 euros but these days it is discounted at 23.

Bag hanger hook

It is a steel hook that takes the shape of a cat with a long tail: it is something to always carry with you and use to hang your bag or backpack when you sit in a bar or restaurant, so as not to put them on the ground , but still have them close. It is a useful and nice Christmas gift: it costs 15 euros on discount.

Anna Gong

Those who are gearing up for a Christmas lunch or dinner for the first time might be interested in this folding steel stand. When closed it has the shape of an oval female face, while when open it consists of three trays useful for bringing various dishes to the table, from appetizers to desserts. It usually costs around 130 euros, but these days it is discounted at 103.

Noah

This black resin bottle holder has an essential design and holds up to 6 bottles: these days the black one costs 43 euros and the white one 42 (usually the price is around 60).

That is fine

It is a pasta-taster, that is, a kind of ladle with slots useful to fit the spaghetti together to prevent them from slipping and to “drain” the other types of pasta while you wait for them to cool. But it can also be used to taste vegetables, legumes or eggs, for example. It is called this because when the cooking is right it says “okay”. This too can become a useful and beautiful Christmas gift: it costs 21 euros instead of 25.

Sunrise

It is used to slice the truffles so that the “slices” that come out are very thin and can be used to season a pasta dish or a risotto, for example. It costs 48 euros, about ten less than usual.

