13 Best Biographical Movies on Netflix

Best Biographical Movies on Netflix: Biographical movies bring real-life characters to the fore, highlighting their remarkable journeys, challenges, and triumphs. From tech pioneers to sports legends, scientific geniuses to historical figures, this list of the best biographical films on Netflix promises an exciting and inspiring cinematic experience. Although the biographical film genre has always been criticized for dramatizing and fabricating the truth, it certainly provides a great summary of the real things that happened. Let’s dive into the world of compelling real-life stories! You can watch these captivating biographical stories on Netflix, where real-life stories come to life on screen. Whether you are interested in technology, sports, science, history or entertainment, there is a biography film to satisfy your craving for inspiring stories.

Steve Jobs

Explore the tumultuous life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in a gripping narrative brought to life by Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay, Danny Boyle’s direction, and extraordinary performances from Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet. The biopic spans 14 years, highlighting three key moments in Jobs’s life, making it a must-watch for tech enthusiasts and cinema lovers.

Social Networks

Before Facebook became a global sensation, “The Social Network” highlights the birth of this social media giant. Jesse Eisenberg shines as Mark Zuckerberg, while Aaron Sorkin’s script earned an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Get ready for a fascinating journey through the beginning of the digital revolution.

theory of everything

Witness the extraordinary life of Stephen Hawking and his deep relationship with his wife Jane, beautifully portrayed by Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. This heart-warming biographical drama traces the challenges of their relationship as it slowly unravels and leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

young victoria

Emily Blunt graces the screen with her talent in “The Young Victoria,” a historical romance drama that focuses on Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, offers more than just vintage costumes; It is a captivating journey of royal love and power struggle.

moneyball

Brad Pitt plays the lead role in “Moneyball,” a sports drama that goes beyond baseball statistics to tell a story of heart and courage. Aaron Sorkin’s co-written screenplay adds depth to this underdog story, making it accessible and thrilling for those who may not be baseball enthusiasts.

12 years a Slave

Michael Fassbender gives a stellar performance as slave owner Edwin Epps in this multi-Academy Award winning film. “12 Years a Slave” tells the harrowing story of Solomon Northup, a free African-American man sold into slavery. With stellar performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o and Paul Dano, this film is a must-see.

a beautiful Mind

Witness the life of mathematician John Nash, portrayed by Russell Crowe, as he battles paranoid delusions and schizophrenia while pursuing a promising career. The biopic won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and offers a riveting portrayal of one man’s extraordinary mind and struggles.

king’s words

Colin Firth’s remarkable performance as King George VI, who struggles with a speech impediment, is a cinematic gem. Helmed by Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter, the film beautifully depicts the journey of overcoming personal challenges to lead a nation.

coach Carter

If you enjoyed “The Last Dance,” dive into the world of high school basketball in “Coach Carter.” Samuel L. Jackson plays a real-life man who motivates his team by enforcing strict academic contracts. This sports drama is an entertaining and inspiring choice for sports fans and movie buffs.

Fruitvale Station

Experience the film directed by Ryan Coogler that inspired Michael B. Launched Jordan’s career. “Fruitvale Station” tells the poignant true story of Oscar Grant’s tragic death, highlighting the relevance of its powerful message in today’s world.

dolemite is my name

Eddie Murphy’s extraordinary performance cannot be ignored in this biography of Rudy Ray Moore’s comedy career. With a smart and funny script, the film is a celebration of black talent and features surprise appearances from Wesley Snipes and Snoop Dogg.

erin brockovich

Julia Roberts shines as Erin Brockovich in this Oscar-winning performance based on the true story. Follow the journey of an unemployed single mother who takes over a giant power company while uncovering a polluted water supply. Roberts’ charm and insightful portrayal make this a fascinating watch.

first man

“First Man” offers a unique perspective on Neil Armstrong’s journey to the Moon, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film’s cinematography and Claire Foy’s excellent performance make it an attractive choice for history enthusiasts and space exploration fans.