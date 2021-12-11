“13 billion recovered in 5 years”

Tax evasion falls. Although they are still partial data, according to the tax gap elaborated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in 2019 (last year available), tax evasion in our country would have dropped to 80.6 billion euros. If we use the same calculation methodology for the previous years as well, in the last 5 years the 007 of the tax authorities have “recovered” 13 billion euros. To calculate it is the Studies Office of the CGIA. Although not yet able to count on at least 80 billion euros in taxes every year, the Italian financial administration seems to have managed, the association underlines, to find the right way to effectively combat this social and economic scourge that has always negatively characterized our country. Village.

Between tax compliance, split payment and, starting from 2019, by means of electronic invoicing, a series of taxpayers – including hardened tax evaders, those who received payments from the State for a service or work rendered and then did not pay VAT and, finally, the professionals of the so-called “carousel fraud” – were induced to repent. Not only; even the slight decrease in taxes recorded in recent years has certainly had a positive effect on the revenue front. Although it is still completely insufficient, the reduction in the tax burden has helped to reduce tax evasion, especially what is called “survival” in jargon.

For the CGIA, “if we are able to fight the underground economy more effectively, we will also make the e-commerce giants present in our country pay taxes, we will be able to effectively cross-reference the 161 tax databases owned by the Administration financial and, finally, we will see a serious tax reform that structurally cuts the burden of taxes on all taxpayers, it cannot be excluded that within the next 4/5 years the tax evasion present in Italy could even be reduced by half, thus aligning itself with the European average. Obviously, everyone must contribute and if many taxpayers have begun to behave correctly towards the tax authorities, it is also because in recent years those who have been called to spend public money have finally begun to do so wisely . Of course, there is still waste and squandering, God forbid, however evasion is also countered by rationalizing public spending “.

Following the political discussion introduced with the IRPEF reform, by the trade union world, but also by some “technicians”, it was once again argued that the personal income tax would be paid for almost 90 per cent by retirees and employees. “We would like to reiterate that this statement is completely misleading, because it implies that in Italy it would be only two categories of taxpayers who would pay almost all of the personal income tax: those mentioned above. In reality, those who continue to repeat this obviousness are” victims “Of a serious statistical / interpretative mistake. If, in fact, it is clear – argues the CGIA – that over 82 per cent of the personal income tax (and not 90 per cent) is paid to the tax authorities by pensioners and employees, this it happens because these 2 categories represent almost 89 per cent of the total of Irpef taxpayers present in Italy “.

According to the association of artisans of Mestre, “if you want to demonstrate the imbalance of the tax burden linked to personal income tax, the” correct “methodology consists in calculating the average amount paid by each taxpayer belonging to each of the 3 main types that pay tax on individuals: self-employed, employees and pensioners. By applying this method, from the latest available income data for 2018 (source: Ministry of Economy and Finance), it emerges that, on average, pensioners pay a net annual income tax of 3,173 euros, employees of 4,006 euros and entrepreneurs / self-employed workers of 5,741 euros. Let’s be clear, tax evasion in Italy exists and is present in all professional categories, therefore, even among the self-employed and entrepreneurs Therefore, it must be opposed wherever it lurks, without however making a prejudicial accusation against anyone, much less through the incorrect interpretation of very partial data “.