13 celebrities who fell in love on set and 10 who worked with their current partners
1.
They fell in love on set: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and began dating shortly after production stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They officially announced their relationship on IG a few months later.
two.
He worked with his partner: Macauley Culkin appeared as a guest in the first season of Dollface, and acted alongside his fiancée Brenda Song.
3.
They fell in love on the set: Sara Bareilles met her partner, Joe Tippett, when he auditioned for his musical Waitress in 2015. The actor played his character’s husband, Earl, and they ended up dating in 2016.
Four.
She worked with her partner: Nancy Carell has been married to Steve Carell since 1995, and ended up playing Carol in office.
5.
They fell in love on the set: Lauren Morelli was a screenwriter for Orange Is the New Black, and that’s how he ended up meeting Samira Wiley. At the time, Lauren was still married to a man and she maintained her friendship with Samira until she came out as a lesbian. They got married in 2017 and had a baby last year!
6.
She worked with her partner: Hilarie Burton Morgan played Lucille in seasons 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead and in real life she is also married to series star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
7.
They fell in love on set: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the set of Fargo and they immediately struck up a friendship. During an interview, Jesse stated that after meeting Kirsten, he “knew she would be in [su] life for a long time.” They just got married earlier this year and they live with two children.
8.
He worked with his partner: Dax Shepard, who has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, appeared together with her and played the role of a demon in the series The Good Place.
9.
They fell in love on set: John Legend met Chrissy Teigen when she was hired to play his girlfriend in the “Stereo” music video. He revealed that after the shoot, the two went back to John’s hotel, ate In-N-Out and went to bed. He went on to say, “That night we didn’t say goodbye.” A few months later they made their relationship official and got married in 2013.
10.
They fell in love on the set: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton met on the set of stranger things and they were rumored to be dating earlier in the series. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2017 and have been together ever since.
eleven.
He worked with his partner: Ben Falcone, who is married to Melissa McCarthy, had a brief appearance on Gilmore Girls (and has made cameo appearances in several of his other projects).
12.
They fell in love on the set: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann met during the filming of the second season of Law and Order: SVU. During their first date, Mariska admitted that her attraction to him was immediate. She confessed to InStyle: “I almost fainted when I saw it there. I said to myself, that has to be my husband. They got married in 2004.
13.
She worked with her partner: Ryan Michelle Bathe has been married to Sterling K. Brown since 2007, and has guest starred on a few episodes of This Is Us.
14.
They fell in love on the set Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem met in 1992, although they didn’t start dating until 2007, when they met again in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She had been seen together on numerous occasions, but they did not make an official public appearance until the 2010 Goya Awards. In addition, they married in 2010 and have two children.
fifteen.
He worked with his partner: Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan married in 2003, after having met in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Later, she played Sandy in the Alyson series, How I Met Your Mother.
16.
She worked with her partner: Mila Kunis played a tourist named Vivian in her husband Ashton Kutcher’s series, Two and a Half Men.. The two met during the filming of That ’70s Show, and they met again after the end of the series. They have been married since 2015.
17.
They fell in love on set: Grace and Trai Byers started dating shortly after meeting on the set of Empire. A source revealed that they had an “instant attraction” and tied the knot in 2016.
18.
He worked with his partner: Julius Tennon has been married to Viola Davis since 2003, and he guest starred as one of Annalise’s lovers in How to Get Away With Murder
19.
They fell in love on the set: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it didn’t take long for them to start dating. Jada had auditioned to play Will’s girlfriend on the show, though she didn’t end up getting the part. They got married in 1997 and recently shared that they went through a brief separation in 2016; however, they reconciled and are still together today.
twenty.
She worked with her partner: Mary Steenbergen has been married to Ted Danson since 1995, and the actress made a cameo appearance during the final season of The Good Place.
twenty-one.
They fell in love on set: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met in 2014 at The Voice; however, they were both already married to other people at the time. Then, in mid-2015, both Blake and Gwen divorced their respective partners, and in November they confirmed the rumors that they were dating. Since then they have continued to work on The Voice and have released music together. They got married last year.
22.
They fell in love on set: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas met on the set of Habia una vez and soon they started dating. They fell in love almost instantly, and in an interview with People, Josh stated, “It hit me like a blinding light.” They married in 2014 and together they have two children.
23.
They fell in love on set: Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair met on the set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and it was rumored that they were dating. Over time, their characters became lovebirds in the series. In 2020 they finally confirmed their relationship on TikTok and have been together ever since.
This post was translated from English.