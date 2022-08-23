13 celebrities who fell in love on set and 10 who worked with their current partners

19.

They fell in love on the set: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it didn’t take long for them to start dating. Jada had auditioned to play Will’s girlfriend on the show, though she didn’t end up getting the part. They got married in 1997 and recently shared that they went through a brief separation in 2016; however, they reconciled and are still together today.