13 Celebrities Who Had the Courage to Address Their Eating Disorders

World No Diet Day is an opportunity to address the eating disorders that celebrities have faced and shared to give hope to those who live with these difficulties.

Some Instagram accounts like those of Juliette Bélanger and Dose de Psy address with accuracy, benevolence and to break down barriers, myths and judgments around eating disorders. Some celebrities and influencers use their platforms to raise awareness of these disorders and to dispel the illusion that what is represented on social networks is the image of a more-than-perfect daily life.

On the contrary, when one is sucked into the circle of public image, the pressure can be particularly sneaky since the comments, however unsolicited, and the unrealistic standards of beauty are confronted on a daily basis.

Add to that a particularly hard-to-change social mindset regarding weight and body image for so many years, and lo and behold, eating disorders are on the rise.

The backstage of celebrity is paved with personalities struggling now or in their past with one or more eating disorders. Some of them have had the courage to approach the subject and make us see that no one is immune to an eating disorder and an imbalance of mental health.

Here are 13 celebrities who have opened up about their eating disorder.

1. Lily Collins

The one who plays Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris confessed to having struggled with these food-related problems which began when she was a teenager. The young woman spoke publicly about this situation after playing Ellen in the film To The Bonein 2017, film dealing with eating disorders and life in a specialized centre.

2. Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz started having eating disorders in high school. The interpreter of Cat Woman attributes part of bulimia and anorexia to having grown up surrounded by fame, with his parents in the artistic world, and to the pressure put on women. A few months after playing the role of a young woman with anorexia, Zoë decided to seek help. His immune system was made particularly fragile. She felt like a moment of clarity had just arrived, pushing her to move in the direction of healing.

3. Charli D’Amelio

The near-instant celebrity had to address the eating disorder situation after posting a TikTok video that featured the phrase “count your calories.” She admitted to her fans living with a food problem and that it was not her intention to trigger stress in some people. “I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to talking about body image issues, but I’ve never talked about my personal battle with eating disorders.” “It’s already uncomfortable to admit it to your closest friends and family, so with the world…”

Charli has spoken publicly about the situation, however, hoping to help at least one person.

4. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has a very painful history regarding eating disorders. His grandmother suffered from bulimia, his mother suffered from bulimia and they struggled with the disease too, as an inherited disorder. Demi was in a care center for anorexia and bulimia when she was 18, but says she was aware of the situation at a very young age.

5.Taylor Swift

The singer kept her eating disorder hidden as she felt a lot of pressure from the paparazzi and the public eye. The revelations about this disorder were made in the documentary Miss Americanaon the Taylor’s meteoric rise to stardom.

6. Camila Mendes

Discovery in the series riverdale, Camila announced in 2019 that she was on the mend from her eating disorder. She said, “It’s only recently that I’ve started to get better. It’s something that’s always like a curse to me. It never completely leaves me.” “When I’m insecure, I wonder what healthy thing I can do. Health is what is important, not appearance.

7. Lana Condor

The interpreter of Lara Jean Covey in the series of films To All the Boys spoke about eating disorders in an interview with Elle Canada. “I know what it’s like to have an eating disorder and body dysmorphia. I also know what it’s like to be friends with someone who has that.” She continues, “I believe it’s time to comfort people. Eating is important. We have to stop thinking that a precise silhouette is ideal, because it is not. Lana experienced these troubles when she practiced a lot of dance.

8. Gabourey Sidibe

The star of precious wrote about the bulimia she suffered from in her memoir This is just my face, try not to stare, released in 2017. When she couldn’t stop crying, Gabourey would drink a glass of water and eat a slice of bread in order to throw it up afterwards. Only after that, she finally felt relaxed. She had these behaviors when she needed appeasement to forget what was making her suffer.

9. Zayn Malik

The pressure to be part of the most prominent group from 2010 to 2016, one direction, had devastating effects on the limbs. In his biography released in 2016, Zayn confessed to having sometimes gone several days without eating.

10. Lucy Hale

The Aria of the original version of pretty Little Liars could go several days without taking a single bite. She told the whole thing to Cosmopolitan magazine in 2012. She could also eat just a few fruits and spend three hours working out afterwards. She is much more at peace with the situation now. She is healthy and happy.

11. Troian Bellisario

Lucy’s sister in pretty Little Liars was interviewed in 2014 for the magazine Seventeen and she explained that very young, she already began to hurt herself to punish herself. She could refrain from eating or going out with her friends depending on how well her day had gone. She created an unhealthy system and has been asking for help ever since.

12. Lily-Rose Depp

The model with famous parents and Chanel muse had her audience worried when she appeared on the cover of Elle magazine. Lily-Rose admitted to having an eating disorder and that harsh comments towards her physique via social media led to depression. However, she is followed to help her on her journey.

13. Sophie Turner

In an interview for Elle magazine, Sophie mentioned that she used daily help at home to deal with an eating disorder that she had suffered over a long period of time. Sophie admits her relationship with social media is a big factor, especially hateful comments. Her companion told her “You know, people really don’t care. I know YOU think badly of yourself, but no one else does. You are not THAT important.

Sophie still does therapy today and sometimes goes to closed retreats to help herself.

Several resources exist for eating disorders. Here are a few.

Aneb Quebec

Tel-young

suicide.ca

Do not hesitate to seek help.

Don’t miss our latest videos: