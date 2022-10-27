13 dresses from movies with history: Julia Roberts’s in ‘Pretty Woman’ or Rose’s in ‘Titanic’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’
Although ‘Pretty Woman’ was going to have a dark ending, it ended up becoming a movie classic. And part of it is due to the iconic costumes that Julia Roberts wore.
One of the most iconic is the red dress that her character wears as a “culmination” of her transformation. It was originally going to be black, but Marilyn Vance, the designer, convinced the director to change it.
Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Cleopatra’
In ‘Cleopatra’ Elizabeth Taylor wore 65 costumes, which was a record for the time. One of them was a cape that she designed to resemble the wings of a phoenix, which was created from strips of gold leather and glass and sequin beads.
Nicole Kidman in ‘Moulin Rouge!’
In an interview with The Guardian, the designer of ‘Moulin Rouge!’, Catherine Martin, revealed that several of the costumes that Nicole Kidman used in the film were not historically accurate, but that she made some modifications to them.
For example, she should have worn a nude bodysuit under her cabaret outfit, but instead opted for more revealing tones and patterns.
Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’
The wedding dress Jennifer Lawrence wore in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ was created by none other than Tex Saverio, who has dressed celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.
The design was inspired by another similar dress she made, which had a metal bodice, plus the skirt had multiple layers intended to make it look big but still allow movement to flow.
Keira Knightley in ‘Anna Karenina’
According to Jacqueline Durran, costume designer for the movie ‘Anna Karenina,’ the bright trim seen on Keira Knightley (who you can also see in ‘Laggies’ for free on ViX) on her red dress is far removed. to be from the 19th century. And it is that she revealed that she actually found it in a vintage store and incorporated it into the design.
Audrey Hepburn in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
More than for its plot, some remember ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ for the iconic black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn. It was designed by Hubert de Givenchy himself, because he had a close friendship with the actress.
Winona Ryder in ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’
Although it was not to everyone’s taste, there is no doubt that ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ stood out for the design of its costumes.
Among these is a red one with long sleeves worn by Winona Ryder (whom you can see in ‘Heathers’ for free and in Spanish on ViX), which was designed by Eiko Ishioka and which years later was exhibited at MOMA.
Grace Kelly in ‘Rear Window’
This dress that Grace Kelly wore in ‘Rear Window’ was the work of Edith Head, a renowned American costume designer.
It is thought that he was inspired by Christian Dior’s ‘New Look’ to do so, but added a v-neck that the French designer did not incorporate until years later.
Lily James in ‘Cinderella’
The live-action of the Disney princesses always carry high expectations in terms of costume design, since it is about recreating highly recognized dresses.
One of the best made was the one Lily James wore in 2015’s ‘Cinderella’, which was created by Sandy Powell (winner of the Oscar for Best Costume Design) with more than a dozen layers of fine silk.
Emily Blunt in ‘The Young Victoria’
Another of the impressive dresses created by Sandy Powell was the one that Emily Blunt wore in ‘The Young Victoria’.
It was made exactly the same as Queen Victoria’s wedding dress was in real life and to make it, the designer had access to the wardrobe archive of this historical figure.
Charlize Theron in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’
Charlize Theron was Queen Ravenna in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’. The character was full of evil so her costumes were created for her so she could reflect it.
For example, this dress seems to be made up of small skulls, her rings are fang-shaped and her crown is sharper than any other queen could wear.
Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic’
This dress worn by Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic’ not only earned Deborah Lynn Scott an Oscar, but it took over 1,000 hours to make.
Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Sex and the City’
After so many episodes of ‘Sex and the City’, the public was elated when the story of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends came to the big screen.
One of her most memorable outfits is the wedding dress Carrie wore, which became a benchmark and was exhibited at the Westwood establishment in 2018 for the tenth anniversary of the film.