13 facts you probably don’t know about Bitcoin

January 3, 2009 could be considered one of the most important dates in the world of cryptocurrencies: on this day 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto undermined the genesis block of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), forever changing the world of cryptocurrencies.

To celebrate Bitcoin’s 13th birthday, here are 13 cryptocurrency trivia.

The first purchase

On May 22, 2010, history was written when Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two pizzas of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA); the purchase of the two pizzas became the first exchange of goods with Bitcoin.

At the time, the pizzas cost about $ 41; the Bitcoins used to buy pizzas today would be worth over $ 460 million, based on the current price of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Pizza Day is celebrated on May 22 every year.

Ethereum co-founder ties to Bitcoin

Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), in 2011 accepted a secondary occupation working for Bitcoin Weekly; as a writer, Buterin was paid 5 Bitcoins for every article he wrote. In the same year Buterin founded Bitcoin Magazine, of which he was the main writer.

Buterin launched the Ethereum white paper in late 2013 and officially introduced the cryptocurrency on July 30, 2015.

Expensive wallet wanted

In 2013 James Howells threw a hard drive containing his digital wallet; the wallet contained 7,500 Bitcoins. Howells, who lives in Wales, is trying to persuade the local city council to allow him to dig into the landfill in a last ditch effort to find the hard drive containing the Bitcoins.

Howells has offered a portion of the proceeds to the city if given the opportunity to search. At the time of publication, the lost Bitcoins are worth over $ 350 million.

Is Satoshi Nakamoto still anonymous?

Trending on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for Bitcoin’s birthday there is ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, or the anonymous creator of Bitcoin; the recent ‘Kleiman v Wright’ court case helped to argue that Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto. Wright claimed to have created Bitcoin, but many in the cryptocurrency community doubt this claim.

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk recently supported the theory that it was the computer scientist Nick Szabo who created Bitcoin; Szabo is part of a dozen names, along with Wright’s, that regularly come out as possible creators of Bitcoin. According to reports, Nakamoto holds between 750,000 and 1,100,000 Bitcoins.

The Bitcoin whitepaper

Before the official genesis of Bitcoin, there was the concept that then became the cryptocurrency. On October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published the whitepaper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Money System”; the whitepaper exposed topics such as time-stamped transactions, proof-of-work, privacy, and a simplified method of verifying payments.

“A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic money would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution,” reads the opening sentence of the whitepaper. Satoshi’s whitepaper is considered a must-read for anyone in the cryptocurrency industry.

The statue of Nakamoto

Despite Nakamoto being anonymous, a statue was created to honor the founder of Bitcoin, which was inaugurated in September last year. The statue of Satoshi Nakamoto is located in Graphisof Park, Budapest (Hungary), and shows Satoshi wearing a sweatshirt with the Bitcoin logo on his chest; the statue can be visited for free and is open 24 hours a day. The group behind the sculpture accepts donations made to their cryptocurrency wallets to boost publicity for the project.

“The statue is made of bronze, the face is made of a special bronze-aluminum compound, so every visitor can see their face when looking at Satoshi. We are all Satoshi, ”reads the statue’s website.

The creation of Coinbase

Without the launch of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today many publicly traded companies that mine cryptocurrencies or serve as trading platforms could not exist; one of the companies that owes a lot to the creation of Bitcoin is Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).

Coinbase founder, Brian Armstrong, claimed to have started the Coinbase creation process after reading Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper; Armstrong then began coding an early Coinbase prototype on nights and weekends. Armstrong and many of Coinbase’s early employees have decided to get a portion of their salary paid in Bitcoin.

The closure of Silk Road

One of the criticisms made of Bitcoin over the years has been the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities thanks to the anonymity of those who carry out transactions; the online black market Silk Road was one of many markets that used Bitcoin for money laundering, illegal drug transactions and other illegal activities.

In 2013, the US government seized over 170,000 Bitcoins; the government then sold the Bitcoins during auctions held in 2014 and 2015.

Bitcoin as a currency

One of the biggest stories of 2021 in the cryptocurrency sector was the announcement by El Salvador that Bitcoin would become an official currency in the country: in September the President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador had bought 200 Bitcoins and would buy more. The Central American nation was the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and, as of December 21, 2021, held 1,391 Bitcoins.

A unit of Bitcoin named after its founder

The smallest unit of Bitcoin is called Satoshi, referring to the anonymous creator of the cryptocurrency: one Satoshi equals one 100 millionth of Bitcoin. The smallest unit size and name are used to facilitate smaller transactions.

Limited offer

At the time of writing, nearly 19 million Bitcoins have been mined. Bitcoin comes with a limited supply of 21 million coins; after all 21 million Bitcoins have been mined, it will no longer be possible to accumulate them through the mining method, and it will only be possible to buy and sell existing Bitcoins.

Estimates predict that the last Bitcoin will be mined in 2140, but that number could fluctuate as the rising price of Bitcoin has led several companies to enter BTC mining; cryptocurrency undergoes a halving (i.e. a halving of the amount of coins that can be mined) every 210,000 blocks, which limits the number of Bitcoins obtained as a reward for mining the cryptocurrency.

The all-time high reached in 2021

Bitcoin enjoyed a solid 2021, which saw cryptocurrency added to Tesla’s balance sheets. Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) and other publicly listed companies; in addition, the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $ 68,789.63 last year. In 2021, Bitcoin traded within a range of $ 28,722.76 to $ 68,789.63. A $ 1,000 investment in Bitcoin in early 2021 would have grown 56.5% in the past calendar year.

A market capitalization of nearly $ 1 trillion

In 2021, Bitcoin reached a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion for the first time. It is the most valuable cryptocurrency in the industry, with a market cap of $ 907 billion (at time of publication).

Bitcoin ranks eighth by market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies, according to Assetdash; Bitcoin is worth more than Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), a company founded by Warren Buffett, which once called cryptocurrency “rat poison”.