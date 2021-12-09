13 free games for Christmas, Shenmue 3 the first, for an indiscretion – Nerd4.life

According to an indiscretion published on the French website Dealabs.com, theEpic Games Store will give well 13 free games for the Christmas period, the first of which should be none other than Shenmue 3. The Christmas gifts will start on Thursday 16 December 2021, to coincide with a new round of sales, and will be daily. Then, a new title will be unlocked every day at 5pm.

According to what is written, the author of the post already knows all the games that will be given away, but he wanted to reveal only the first so as not to spoil the surprise. In addition to Shenmue 3, the only other indication given concerns the game of December 25, which is defined as the best of the thirteen.

December 16, 2021 at 5:00 pm to December 17, 2021 at 4:59 pm: ‌ Shenmue III

From December 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm to December 26, 2021 at 4:59 pm (Best of the selection in my opinion):

Knowing Epic Games, it is likely that many of the gifts will be really great. It is usually on such occasions that the most prestigious titles are given. Of course for now we only have an indiscretion, so don’t take it all for granted. Given the precedents, however, something is likely to be there again this year.