13 gift proposals to use with Apple devices

Giving gifts is not always easy. And when there is a price limit, something that is quite common at certain times, such as when the invisible friend is made, the situation is not better. However, if you know that said person uses Apple devices, you can always opt for accessories. In Applesfera we have made a selection of proposals for less than 20 euros to give to users of the ecosystem of the bitten apple.





Gifts for less than 20 euros

elago Classic Pencil Case for Apple Pencil 2nd Generation





The elago Classic case (10.99 euros) for the second generation Apple Pencil is made of premium silicone to prevent scratches and damage to the device, as well as provide more ergonomics. It is available in seven different colors and fits perfectly to the accessory. It allows induction charging and is ideal for gifts, because it “converts” the stylus into a conventional pen.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case for AirPods 3





Apple’s new AirPods 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones can be protected with cases like Spigen’s Rugged Armor (19.99 euros). Includes a carabiner for easy portability, a small hole that exposes the LED indicator, solid double layer protection to prevent damage from drops and scratches.

Spigen Rugged Armor Protector for AirTag





The Apple AirTag Bluetooth locator is a good ally for forgetful people, but to get the most out of it, it must be accompanied by accessories such as keychains, such as the Spigen Rugged Armor protector (19.99 euros). It can be used as well as without the carabiner, the protector has matte finish with carbon fiber accent and doubles as a bottle opener.

Belkin Soundform Lightning Headphones





Give away the Belkin Soundform headphones with Lightning connector (12.99 euros) for iPhone and iPad. They are sweat resistant, provide noise insulation and come with three silicone tips for a more personalized and comfortable fit. They have a cable management system and multifunction button.

Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad with Wall Charger





Compatible with iPhone and AirPods, this Belkin wireless charging base (16.99 euros) has a 10W power and is designed to charge any Qi-enabled iPhone at the highest possible speed, and supplies 5W to other Qi-enabled devices. Includes wall charger with Quick Charge 3.0 technology and can be used with light plastic cases up to 3 mm. Alert of the presence of foreign objects.

Belkin Boost Charge 10K External Battery





provides up to 40 additional battery hours for your smartphone with the Belkin external battery (16.99 euros), which has a power of 10,000 mAh to provide more than a full charge. Specifically, the iPhone 12 can be recharged twice. It comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable, supports 15W PD fast charging for all three ports, has a status LED that shows remaining battery power, and is easy to carry.

64GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Type-C Flash Memory





For iPad or Mac with USB-C. The SanDisk Ultra Dual DriveType-C Flash memory (13.79 euros) has 64 GB of storage and USB 3.1 connectivity. Data transmission speed is up to 150MB/s. It has a retractable design that hides a conventional USB-A on the other side to transfer files between devices faster and easier.

“Smart” plug by meross





Control of household appliances from the iPhone or Siri with the “intelligent” plug from meross (16.14 euros). Also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug connects directly to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network (no hub required). Its functions include schedule, timer and remote control.

EarPods headphones with Lightning connector





Apple no longer includes headphones in the boxes of its iPhone, so it’s not a bad idea to give away EarPods with Lightning connector (16.99 euros). They have one good sound quality and control to control the volume, content playback and answer / hang up calls.

Braided Lightning Cable for iPhone





Apple cables are not very strong. It is a problem that has been with us since the time of the first iPods and that invites us to look for more durable alternatives. Braided Nylon cables are a good option, and the RAVIAD cable (8.49 euros) is one of the best sellers on Amazon and has a length of three meters to be able to use the smartphone at greater distances.

UGREEN USB-C MFi Cable for iPad





The most recent Apple iPads have a USB-C port, so a cable with this connection is necessary to be able to recharge its battery or transfer data. UGREEN’s proposal (13.49 euros) admits 60W of power and has data synchronization for these tablets or Mac computers. Its length is two meters

MagSafe Wallet





The iPhone 12 and 13 have MagSafe technology, so accessories such as this wallet (18.99 euros) can be attached with capacity for two cards and cash. It is very thin and light, ideal for placing transport fertilizer, for example.

UGREEN mobile car mount





Compatible with all iPhone models, this car mount for smartphones from UGREEN (18.99 euros) has a gravity system that is activated by the weight of the phone, holding it well and not vibrating on the ventilation grille. The claw is made of silicone so as not to damage the grid. The arms are made of aluminum alloy, much more durable and resistant to wear and corrosion.

