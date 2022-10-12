13 Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the Most Viral of 2022

Still don’t know which costume to wear? Halloween wear this year? Are you a big lover of fashion and celebrities? If so, good news: We have the perfect combination for you! Just look at this year’s most viral fashion moments for an unexpected (and totally clever) concept. We’re talking wardrobe ideas straight out of fashion headlines.

In March, for example, kim kardashian attended the Balenciaga fashion show fall 2022 with a super daring look: She covered her body with a Balenciaga adhesive tape. His suit squeaked with every step he took. You could imitate her and buy caution tape at a hardware store, or store Yandy sells a $63 version of the same outfit in bodysuit form (her costume is called ‘Work Harder,’ an homage to the now-famous Kardashian phrase that It also went viral this year: ‘And nobody wants to work nowadays’.

this same month, model Bella Hadid became a viral phenomenon when she walked in the Coperni spring 2023 show. Two technicians stood next to her and sprayed her with a mixture of paint that became a light textile and gave us the most talked about dress of the season.

For your version of Halloween, just wear a white dress and a can of white paint as a bag. Another idea: When Anne Hathaway attended the Michael Kors show in a brown leather turtleneck trench coat, many noted that he resembled his character Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada. If you put on the same pieces, you’ll be ready to be Andy this Halloween.

Of course, no list of Halloween costumes It would be complete without some references to the MET Gala. The off-white look of Kylie Jenner In the most recent edition, with a giant wedding skirt and a backwards veil, she made the whole Internet talk about her look, as did the nude dress of his sister Kim, originally created for Marilyn Monroe.

Or, for an idea of couple costume, you could go as Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele, who coordinated with Gucci garments. Because the only thing better than a good Halloween costume is two Halloween costumes.

Here are 13 more Halloween costume ideas inspired by the most viral moments in fashion in 2022:

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.