13 million people locked up at home in Xi’an. Worst outbreak since 2020

Xi’an in lockdown for the worst outbreak since 2020: 13 million people locked up at home and subjected to mandatory swabs. China continues its zero Covid strategy to eliminate all infections before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Covid nightmare returns to Xi’an: new restrictions have armored the Chinese city where at least 13 million people have been placed in lockdown for a week. Xi’an is facing the largest community outbreak ever since the first wave. Authorities reported 162 new cases on Monday. The increase is just 4 cases compared to 158 recorded on Sunday, yet for the country it represents an important increase in light of the “zero-Covid” strategy applied to eliminate the virus from national soil before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. The strategy includes swabs to identify all new cases and immediate closures to lower the infection curve again. Shops that do not sell medicines or basic necessities have to lower their shutters, while entire neighborhoods become deserted and constantly monitored by the police who are in charge of assisting people in quarantine. A choice, that of zero tolerance, which has already been criticized online by citizens.

The daily mandatory tests to which the entire population must undergo indicate in these days the highest number of symptomatic infections since the beginning of the pandemic. At the end of March 2020, the daily bulletin provided by the National Health Commission began to classify asymptomatic and symptomatic patients separately. In total, 635 cases with symptoms were confirmed between 9 and 26 December. To control the new outbreak, the authorities imposed a mandatory seven-day buffer on all 13 million inhabitants. Today was the fourth day of mandatory testing for residents. To carry out the incredible number of anti-Covid investigations, 45,000 health workers. The city has also launched a parallel disinfection campaign on the streets and in buildings. The population was avoided to avoid contact with plants and the open air immediately after disinfection.

In addition, around 3,000 fixed hubs have been set up to test all residents. Thanks to the network of sweeping checks, the authorities identified 17,527 people as close positive contacts. Another 41,671 people are serving the mandatory quarantine at the hotel. The main causes of the new increase are the mandatory tests that led to the natural identification of more cases and the spread of new clusters in more districts. The authorities also deployed an important security system to control the 283 closed areas within the city and thus avoid the violation of the quarantine. Residents are provided with door-to-door service. Only one person per family can leave the house on certain fixed days of the week to purchase basic necessities. Public transport services have also been suspended. Few races maintained for emergency situations are exceptions.

The “zero-Covid” strategy

China has decided to contain the increase in infections with a series of very violent restrictions that provide for mandatory carpet and daily tests for the citizens of the affected centers, shop closings and travel restrictions. They also close the borders to prevent both entry and exit. The “zero-Covid” strategy provides that even for a handful of infections there will be a total lockdown for millions of citizens.