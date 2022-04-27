13 movies and a series recommended if you liked Robert Eggers’ Viking Odyssey

‘El hombre del norte’ (The Northman, 2022) has not been a box office success, but it has created a lot of conversation in cinephilia. Robert Eggers’ film features Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, the son of a Scandinavian king played by Ethan Hawke killed by his brother (Claes Bang), who escapes from his bloodthirsty uncle and becomes a warrior who travels to Iceland seeking revenge.

Its multitude of influences, from the sagas of various Icelandic families to the settings of Eggers’ favorite films, define the visual style and art direction of ‘The Northman’, in such a way that its cinephile roots leave many clues to continue the experience when leaving the cinema, that’s why We have selected 11 movies and a related series to see if you have been left wanting more after leaving the cinema.

A collection to complete the Northman experience.

‘The witch’ (The Witch, 2015)





Direction: Robert Eggers. Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Lucas Dawson.

Robert Eggers’ debut contains all the visual and atmospheric keys of his cinemabut with a first-film will that makes some of his artistic ambitions not turn the narration into something as deliberate as ‘The lighthouse’ and parts of ‘The man from the north’, still his best film and the most terrifying, the best moments of his great studio epic are indebted to the achievements of this one.

‘Midsommar’ (2019)





Director: Ari Aster. Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia.

In ‘The Northman’ Anya Taylor-Joy wears a crown of leaves like Florence Pugh in this A24 flagship that consecrated director Ari Aster, whom Eggers rightly thanks at the end of the credits, his film is full of connections pagan dances and celebrations of slaves, runic symbols, ritual sacrifices and the Scandinavian root that connects it has a common Viking residue that leaves details familiar with Déjà vu.

‘Valhalla Rising’ (2009)





Direction: Nicolas Winding Refn. Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Gary Lewis, Maarten Stevenson, Jamie Sives, Ewan Stewart.

Years Before A24 was looked at to rage over pretentious directors, we already met the Danish Nicholas Winding Refn hitting the spot alongside Mads Mikkelsen, bringing to the big screen a take on Viking folklore that follows a Norse warrior as he journeys through the harsh landscape of visually sublime Scandinavian Scotland and that does not make it easy for the viewer, like the art and essay version of ‘El hombre del norte’, also 18 times cheaper.

Andrei Rublev (Андрей Рублёв, 1966)





Direction: Andrei Tarkovsky. Cast: Anatoly Solonitsyn, Ivan Lapikov, Nikolai Sergeyev, Nikolai Grinko, Irma Rausch.

One of Eggers’ avowed influences for the film is Andrei Tarkovsky’s historical epic. about the 15th-century icon painter, specifically Rublev’s Tatar raid scene, which, while using a multi-camera approach, serves as inspiration for the film’s sequence shots, as well as the overall epic narrative and tone , well, the Tarkovsky tone.

The Nordic (The Norseman, 1978)





Address: Charles B. Pierce. Cast: Lee Majors, Cornel Wilde, Mel Ferrer, Jack Elam, Susie Coelho.

It’s not a movie about quilts, but a B-series about Vikings who travel a light ship to locate King Eurich, who disappeared some years before to find himself on another continent full of natives, that is, uan apocryphal prequel to ‘Pathfinder’ (2007), which is also worthy of accompanying the viewing of ‘El hombre del norte’, which despite its clumsiness is a diversion from filmic calamities like having battle-hardened Africans among the ranks of the Scandinavian army. It was also brought forward to the title of Eggers’ film.

‘Macbeth’ (1971)





Direction: Roman Polanski. Cast: Jon Finch, Francesca Annis, Martin Shaw, Nicholas Selby, John Stride.

A24’s new ‘Macbeth’ (2021) takes a hint or two of aesthetics from ‘The Witch’ (The Witch, 2015), like that oracle that turns into a raven, and now it is Eggers’ own work that has strong connections with Shakespeare, but nevertheless, the search for the precision of setting in contrast to the magical and the brutality close to terror makes it much more akin to Polanski’s versiona period film full of keys to later British folk horror that will end up coming full circle with the connection between ‘The Man from the North’ and ‘Midsommar’.

‘Slaughter. Come and see’ (Иди и смотри, 1985)





Direction: Elem Klimov. Cast: Alexei Kravchenko, Olga Mironova, Liubomiras Laucevicius, Vladas Bagdonas.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the great trick of the A24 fashion couple is to recover references that are not too common in American cinema because access to certain films was not so close at hand until the arrival of the domestic format, thus, both Ari Aster and Robert Eggers tend to replicate many moments of authors such as Sergei Parajanov, Aleksandr Rou and Soviet cinema in general, such as ‘Come and see’, a brutal masterpiece on the horror of war whose key scene, the burning of the booth, is honored in ‘The man from the north’ with a similar tempo.

On the silver globe (Na srebrnym globie, 1988)





Direction: Andrzej Zulawski. Cast: Andrzej Seweryn, Jerzy Trela, Grazyna Dylag, Waldemar Kownacki, Iwona Bielska.

Zulawski’s Lost Jewel is the most daring ’80s fantasy film, at a time when science fiction and the sword and sorcery that sometimes recasts ‘The Man from the North’ often copulated in movies like ‘Krull’, this kind of variation of ‘Planet of the Apes’ with shipwrecked astronauts colonizing planets has armies of warriors which could very well be Vikings from space, a madness with metaphysics and religious wars that Eggers cites in the seer witch played by Björk.

Conan the Barbarian (Conan the Barbarian, 1982)





Direction: John Milius. Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones, Sandahl Bergman, Max von Sydow.

‘The man from the north’ plays at being a prestigious historical drama, but you can tell that he wants to be a little more comic, and ‘Conan the Barbarian’ is one of Eggers’ great references, the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie was the favorite of the director when he was a child and it is not strange that he appears here since Robert E. Howard was inspired by the Viking sagas. So we have to Conan takes his sword from a burial chamber very similar to Amleth’s, something key in all the Norse sagaswhat is no longer a coincidence is the scene of the death of the father of the protagonist or the serpent banners.

Hrafn Gunnlaugsson’s Vikings trilogy (1984–1991)





Address: Hrafn Gunnlaugsson. Cast: Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Egill Ólafsson, Reine Brynolfsson, Tinna Gunnlaugsdóttir, Gotti Sigurdarson.

That Eggers has an eye on the cinema of the old continent does not need to be shown, but when he cites Kurosawa, he seems to do so through Yojimbo’s reinterpretation via western of the films about Vikings made in Iceland. A) Yes, the raven king, the tensions between paganism and christianity, children who grow up seeking revenge and all the traditions raw they were already in ‘Eye for an eye. When crows fly’ (Hrafninn flýgur, 1984), ‘The shadow of the crow. Revenge of the Vikings’ (Í skugga hrafnsins, 1988) and ‘The White Viking’ (Hvíti víkingurinn – Den Hvite viking, 1991)

Erik the Viking (1989)





Direction: Terry Jones. Cast: Tim Robbins, Mickey Rooney, John Cleese, Terry Jones, Eartha Kitt, Imogen Stubbs.

The director of the Monty Python group comedies was in charge of this parodic adventure of barbarian cinema that at the same time was a more mature proposal of the group’s typical circuses, here he captured the murky side of the Nordic way of life of pillage and the absurd of blind faith in Valhalla, details that ‘El hombre del norte’ is very aware of, although sometimes the histrionics of its actors and the moments of excess collide so much with the most solemn blocks that moments of unintentional comedy are created that could be part of the Jones movie.

Vikings (Vikings, 2013-2020)





Creator: Michael Hirst. Cast: Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig,

For 6 seasons, this series chronicles the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and his Viking brothers since he rises up to become the king of the Viking tribes. Through many episodes we can follow the Nordic traditions, devotion to the gods and bloody battles. His clean look and modeling agency actors do not provide the ideal setting for such a story, but he overcomes it by increasing the interest each season. Now continue with ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, which is set more than a century after the end of this.

