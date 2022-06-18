13 movies critics hated but audiences loved: ‘Venom,’ ‘Twilight,’ ‘Bohemian rhapsody,’ and more

Every critic knows that the public will not always agree with you.

Often this takes the form of a critical favorite that is too challenging or subversive for the mass market: movies like the 2019 sci-fi drama Ad Astrastarring Brad Pitt.

Other times, however, this works in reverse: the critical community dismisses the merits of a film, only for the general public to accept it as a classic.

As with all forms of art, there is not necessarily a “right” or “wrong” answer to any film. People are free to enjoy what they like, and that goes for critics as well as the public.

But the internet age has allowed non-critics to have more of a say than ever when it comes to delivering their verdicts on a movie.

Review aggregator websites, including Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, have allowed us to really see the discrepancies when audiences and critics disagree.

Here are 13 of cinema’s most divisive movies, loved by audiences but disliked by critics.

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

The continuation of Man of Steel by Zack Snyder in 2016 seemed to have a premise that could not fail. Everybody loves Superman. Everybody loves Batman. Why not make them face each other? However, reviews of the film were pretty harsh, with everything from the acting to the script to Snyder directing taking a beating from critics. However, audiences were kinder, and DC fans later embraced the blockbuster as one of the best entries in the so-called “Snyderverse.”

Henry Cavill in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (Warner Bros Entertainment)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

There were plenty of valid reasons to criticize the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody 2018’s Freddie Mercury: The dubious way he handled the late Queen singer’s sexuality, the edit many people mocked, including Rami Malek’s weird false teeth. It received more than its fair share of reviews from the critical community, reaching only 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the public fell prey to his charms.

The Boondock Saints (1999)

vigilante crime drama The Boondock Saints had a troubled release history, only playing in a few theaters briefly. However, via home video release, it became a huge success, eventually leading to a sequel in 2009. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts one of the largest discrepancies in history between the critical consensus (28 percent positive) and criticism from the audience (91 percent).

harlem nights (1989)

This 1989 prohibition-era comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor was slaughtered by critics when it was first released. The public saw the funny side of him. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts an 80 percent positive audience rating, compared to a paltry 23 percent from critics.

Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor in ‘Harlem Nights’ (Paramount)

joker (2019)

It would be unfair to suggest that joker by Todd Phillips, an origin story for the Batman villain, received only poor reviews. But there were plenty of damning assessments out there – this was a polarizing movie that some critics utterly despised. While it definitely had some haters among the general public as well, they were more positive when it came to the film’s merits, and joker it earned a much higher 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from audiences. Joaquin Phoenix finally won an Oscar for the role, the second person to win an Academy Award for playing the character, after Heath Ledger in Dark Knight.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

One of the best movies on this list, Josie and the Pussycats it was completely misunderstood by critics when it first came out. A sharp and funny musical satire featuring an original set list of rather catchy pop-punk hits, the film has enjoyed something of a reappraisal in the years since, but many viewers called it good from day one.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Matthew Vaughn’s bombastic spin on the spy genre failed to impress critics when it debuted in 2014. Perhaps the banter was too terse, the action too cartoony. The audience was more impressed, praising in particular a bold fight scene set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’. It was so popular with the public that there has already been a sequel and a prequel to Kingsman, with more sequels and spin offs Developing.

Taron Egerton in ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (Twentieth Century Fox)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1947)

Frank Capra’s Christmas classic is now often cited as the best Christmas movie ever made, and one of the best movies, period. However, this was not always the case. When the film was first released, the reception was lukewarm. Later, when the film was broadcast and re-broadcast on television during the festive period, it increased its popularity and claimed the recognition it so richly deserved.

The Lion King (2019)

Critics generally hated Disney’s unnecessary CGI revamp of the animated children’s classic.The Lion King. The vocal performances weren’t that great; the animation was realistic looking but sadly deadpan; everything reeked of corporate cynicism. And yet, audiences showed up in droves and left happy: The film earned a score of 88 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (compared to just 52 percent from critics).

Hakuna Matata: Mufasa and Simba in ‘The Lion King’ (Disney)

Mama Mia! (2008)

Like Bohemian Rhapsody, Mama Mia! it was dismissed by the critical community as being too cheesy, too vulgar: it was all way over the top. Audiences, however, got just what they expected from an ABBA musical, and Mama Mia! it quickly became a favorite of singing screenings for rowdy (mostly female) groups.

Saw (2004)

Horror movies have always maintained a somewhat unique relationship between critic and audience; A rather snobbish distinction is often made between “elevated” and dirtier or more exploitative horror, when the latter has been at the heart of many of the genre’s biggest hits and innovations over the years. Saw It was met with pushback from critics when it first came out, but audiences saw things differently. the humble festival gory by James Wan ultimately became one of the biggest horror franchises of the 21st century.

twilight (2008)

The first film adaptation of the hit series of vampire novels was never going to flop: fans among a particular age demographic were legion. However, critics disparaged the high school fantasy and almost unanimously denounced its flaws. However, the public took it much more positively and he might have been right. With Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, twilight managed to nab two of the most prominent acting talents of a generation.

Venom (2018)

Critics weren’t sure what to make of Venom, the Marvel anti-hero thriller in which Tom Hardy plays Spider-Man villain Eddie Brock, who becomes intertwined with an alien symbiote. It was like something out of the mid-1990s, the critics decided: brash, obnoxious and vulgar. But the public liked it much more; on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is 80 percent positive, compared to just 30 percent from critics. It is not surprising that Venom has already spawned a successful sequel, with another in the works.