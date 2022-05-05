13 popular apps that you can replace with their web version to save space on your mobile

Share

Do you want to save space on your mobile? Replace some of your apps with web apps to reduce the space they take up.

There are many different methods to save space on your mobile. However, one of the most effective is uninstall apps of the device itself. And it is that, with the passage of time, the applications have been getting heavierin addition to needing more and more resources to be able to function, subtracting free storage capacity from our devices.

Of course, it is not always possible uninstall the apps, especially if they are those that are used frequently. Luckily, there is an alternative: progressive web apps.

We have already talked on more than one occasion about “PWAs” or progressive web applications, but it is worth remembering that they are web pages that use modern techniques that allow them to look much more like a native application, offering an experience very close to that of an application. For example, its icon appears on the home screen of our mobile or PC, and it is possible to receive notifications, have access to system resources or are capable of sharing information with other apps installed on the device.

One of the great advantages of this type of application is that can work with slow or unstable internet connectionsin addition to consume much less storage space when executed using the technology provided by the browser. The list consists of applications listed in the great repository of “PWAs” Awesome PWA.

For that reason, today we are going to collect some of the best progressive web apps that you can use as alternatives to some of the most popular mobile apps that exist today.

How to install a progressive web app

The progressive web apps are cross-platform. Since they use the browser to run, they can work on any platform, be it mobile or desktop.

On either platform, the process for install a progressive web app is the same. You just have to follow these steps:

Open the app page in the browser. For example, AliExpress. Tap on the browser menu icon, usually located in the upper right corner of the screen and represented by three points. Choose the “Install Application” option and wait for the process to finish. Go back to the mobile home screen. You will see how the application appears there, or in the system application drawer.

aliexpress

The Chinese Internet shopping giant has a good progressive web app which can completely replace the original version of the app. It has basically all the functions that can be found in the full version of the AliExpress app, with the advantage that it consumes much less system resources.

Google Apps

Some of Google’s most popular apps also offer their own progressive web appwith practically the same functions as their respective full versions.

It is possible to use web apps from Google Drive, Google Duo, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Stadia and YouTube Music through the browser, saving us the need to install the full version of each of the apps.

Photopea

photopea is a complete online image editor which can be perfectly used as alternative to photoshop. Once the Photopea PWA has been installed on the device, it can be used no internet connection required.

snapdrop

snapdrop is part of our selection of Android apps that are too good to be free. In addition, it has its own progressive web app that can be used on any device.

It is a Alternative to AirDrop which enables transfer files between different devices connected to the same networkquickly and extremely easily.

Spotify

The original Spotify application is one of the heaviest that can be installed on our devices. Fortunately, there is a web version one of the most complete, that won’t consume so many mobile resources and that, in addition, has a practically traced interface.

Telegram

The most popular alternative messaging application to WhatsApp that exists also has its own progressive app, with support for notifications, a neat interface and practically all the functions that are available in the original version.

Tinder

The most popular app to meet people and find a partner in the world also has its own progressive web appperfect if you don’t want to have the complete application installed on your mobile.

Twitter

One of the best progressive web apps you can find is the one from Twitter. The social network has dedicated a large part of its efforts to offering the best possible experience when used through the browser, and has managed to build a high-quality multi-platform “PWA”.

Uber

If you are not a frequent user of Uber, you may not be too interested in having the application installed on your mobile. For this reason, it may be a good idea to use its progressive web application, which also allows you to easily request trips.

