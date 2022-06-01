13 Reasons Why Jessica Alba Decided To Give Up Her Successful Acting Career

Jessica Alba became the most famous actress of the 2000s, her beauty and sensuality dazzled millions, but she decided to retire at the peak of her career.

1. Jessica said she was “tired of being ‘the bikini girl in the movies'”:

Jessica confessed that she no longer felt authentic working as an actress in such recurring roles.

“I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. She could not. I didn’t care in the same way anymore,” she said.

2. A study revealed that Jessica was “scientifically perfect” and this also put a lot of pressure on her:

Researchers at the “University of Cambridge” developed a mathematical formula that is based on the ratio between the width of the waist and hips. And they have discovered that the best waist-hip ratio is 0.7, which is precisely what the protagonist of The Fantastic Four has, according to the 2007 study.

According to this formula, Marilyn Monroe had a ratio of 0.69, that is, she was “almost perfect” according to the researchers.

3. The actress grew up with a chronic illness that forced her to be hospitalized and receive 5 surgeries before the age of 11:

“I grew up with a chronic illness. I had five surgeries before I was 11. I had chronic allergies and was hospitalized a lot as a child,” Jessica confessed.

He also recalled that his mother had suffered from cancer at a very young age: “My mother had it when she was just 20 years old,” she said.

4. Jessica felt terrified at the thought of getting sick again, and not spending enough time with her daughters:

“I had a kind of revelation where I knew that I wanted to live and thrive and spend as much time as I could with this little person that I was bringing into the world, stay with her. My health matters and I want this girl to be healthy.”

“It’s very, very difficult to be happy when you don’t have that. Frankly, I was in the prime of my career, but my only motivation was health. I wasn’t wondering, ‘Will they ever hire me again?’”

5. When she was 15 years old, she was kidnapped from a film set:

Alba reported being kidnapped at age 15 (1996). She mentioned that prior to the incident, she received many strange calls, which she decided to ignore thinking it was a harmless prank.

But then, she was taken off set and disappeared for 14 hours. Jessica was found tied and gagged in the trunk of a vehicle, but the police had to dismiss the case because the young actress said she could not give any information.

6. They told her she wasn’t Latina enough to play a Latina:

“They told me, ‘You’re not Latin enough to play a Latina, and you’re not Caucasian enough to be the lead, so you’re going to be the ‘exotic.'”

She was also harshly criticized for not knowing how to speak Spanish, since her father is Mexican.

7. Jessica revealed that she suffered harassment [email protected]:

Vogue asked him if he had ever been harassed [email protected]: “Oh yes, of course I have suffered,” he replied. “As a young actress growing up in the business you accept that this is how you are going to be treated, you can accept it or not,” she said in 2018.

“I have suffered from everything (actions, comments). I mean, I’ve been doing this since I was twelve years old. Go figure! I had to quickly learn to get out of those kinds of situations to never get to a point… That’s why it’s important for me to talk to my daughters about this ”she continued.

8. Jessica said that when she was very young, older men flirted with her, and the pastor of her church blamed her for this:

“Older men were flirting with me, and my youth pastor said it was because I was wearing provocative clothing, when I wasn’t,” Jessica said.

“It just made me feel like if I was in any way desirable to the opposite s3x0, that it was my fault, and made me ashamed of my body and being a woman,” she said.

9. Her work as an actress at a young age also caused her an eating disorder:

“A lot of girls have eating disorders and so do I,” she revealed.

“I became obsessed with it. I never saw myself as a beautiful woman and I have never taken advantage of that to get ahead in this business” she recounted.

Jessica said that, as a child, this obsession with weight began, because she had an overweight family, and she did not want to be like them, which is why she started cooking from an early age, to eat healthier.

10. Jessica also felt the need to step away from acting while filming “Fantastic Four”:

Director Tim Story was so hard on her that Jessica thought about giving up acting at that point:

“She told me, ‘Can you be prettier when you cry? Cry pretty, Jessica. Don’t do that with your face. Just make it flat. We can CGI the tears inside.’ And then everything made me think:



“Am I not good enough? Are my instincts and emotions not good enough? People hate them so much they don’t want me to be a person? Am I not allowed to be a person at my job? And then I said, ‘To the [email protected]’. I don’t care about this business anymore,’” she said.

11. Jessica owns a multi-million dollar cosmetics company, which was sued for “false advertising”:

‘The Honest Company’ was founded in 2012 and in 2020 it recorded revenues of 300.5 million dollars. In May 2021, it managed to enter the stock market, raising its shares by 33%.

The company sells skin care products for babies and adults, this includes diapers, face creams, makeup, hair products, among others.

In recent months, his company has faced class action lawsuits over false advertising and even fraud, causing its shares to drop, and being forced to reformulate 90% of its products.

12. Jessica just celebrated 18 years of marriage to “Fantastic Four” producer Cash Warren:

Jessica and Cash met in 2005 while filming “Fantastic Four.” It was in 2008 that the couple decided to join in marriage, in a very intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills, which was not attended by even their closest friends.

The couple has 3 children, their first daughter was born in 2008, and her name is Honor, the second Haven in 2011, and their last son, Hayes, who was born in 2018.

13. Jessica did not completely walk away from the cameras, as she decided to accept small roles that do not require a lot of time:

Jessica premiered up to 6 leading roles in a single year (2007), and then lowered the intensity of her appearances.

He has currently starred in some series and this 2022 the film Trigger Warning will be released, in which he acts alongside Anthony Michael Hall and Mark Webber.