13 remakes and remasters that made the original worse

Remaking a game has to be easy, right? If someone did it with a less powerful console and worse technology, redoing it years later shouldn’t be a problem. Well, it’s not all that simple. From technical problems to lack of time, to questionable decisions, the remakes and remasters don’t always go well. Eye, this does not mean that they can be good games, but not as good as the originals on which they are based.

1. Warcraft III: Reforged (2020)

The expected return of one of the best strategy games in history was much more disappointing than we expected. Obvious cuts from the originally announced plans, players were given a title that not only fell short of what was promised, but made some aspects of the classic version worse. If we add to this other questionable decisions, like that Blizzard would have the rights to any content created by the players, the tragedy can be seen coming from afar.

The promises and ambition of the original project were not what finally reached the players’ computers.

2. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition (2021)

This is one of those cases that we find even difficult to understand. It’s so recent that we probably don’t need to explain what went wrong, but basically… everything went wrong. What we fail to understand is how Rockstar allowed Grove Street Games to make such a mess and how they published it so gleefully and, on the other hand, how Grove Street Games threw out the window the opportunity to continue working with Rockstar on similar projects. Since then the trilogy has been receiving improvements, which does not take away from the disaster they were.

Where do we start with this?

3. Secret of Mana (2018)

That the Super Nintendo classic received a remake for current platforms it was great news but, unfortunately, the result was not what we expected. From a soundtrack that didn’t fully capture the essence of the original, to 3D graphics that didn’t work too well, as well as virtually no playable improvement over a 16-player game. bits with two decades behind him.

Many users consider that despite the graphic jump, the artistic style of the original still looks better.

4. Medieval: Resurrection (2005)

The adventures of Sir Daniel Fortesque have not had much luck with their returns. Despite being a very beloved saga, its two remakes They have passed without much pain or glory, with the PSP being the worst unemployed. Apart from technical problems that made it less enjoyable than it should be, certain redesigns were not very well received, to the point that the creators of the original adventures criticized them. Perhaps Daniel deserves a return from scratch instead of continuing to revise the classics.

Changes to Sir Daniel’s adventure caused players to perceive this remake as an inferior adventure.

5. Conker: Live and Reloaded (2005)

While we understand that it is important to maintain the family profile of a certain type of game, it is also important to maintain the creative freedom of the developers. So it’s kind of shocking that when Microsoft bought Rare, it decided to limit the thug humor of Rare. Conker facing his remake, censoring different parts of the adventure. These were not the only changes, but also different mechanics and sections were changed that did not satisfy the fans of the original.

The graphic jump of Rare’s adventure was spectacular, but certain changes and censorship did not make fans of the squirrel fall in love.

6. Parappa the Rapper (2017)

Although Sony has already made it clear that it prefers to focus on blockbusters and leave the lesser and charismatic projects behind, there was a time when it was not uncommon to see experiments like the one in Parappa the Rapper. A remaster for PlayStation 4 was what many of us expected, but the execution was a bit… strange. Instead of remastering the game, they used a PSP emulator that ran the laptop version with hi-res textures, and it seems that this broke some levels of synchronization, causing an already relatively difficult game to have some almost impossible phases. The zero latency of PSP (a device with all the hardware connected internally) passed to a thousand variants (console, controller, television, speakers…), which together with certain errors (PaRappa’s voice sounding late, for example) spoiled the original experience.

Using emulation is always risky for a rhythm game, and if you emulate a portable game on top, where latency is minimal, problems like the one in this version can occur.

7. Silent Hill HD Collection (2012)

fans of Silent Hill We have suffered for years. From highly improvable games to half-baked versions like the one we are dealing with today. Beyond limiting a series collection to two games (which could easily have numbered four or five), the remastering of Silent Hill 2 it was poor. In addition to the new dubbing, which you may like more or less, the technical problems, the reduced fog that exposed invisible shortcomings in the PlayStation 2 original or oversights such as the Silent Hill Ranch poster in Comic Sans They made this experience inferior to the original.

As Silent Hill fans, we can’t explain how much this hurt us.

8. Double Dragon II: Wander of the Dragons (2013)

With previous games we’ve had to explain what went wrong. With this one, it’s easier to tell what went right: nothing. Wander of the Dragons is a nonsense that invited us to go through phases full of bugs with a gameplay that managed to worsen that of the NES classic. In fact, it’s so bad that It was finished and sitting in a drawer for two years, until, for some reason, someone decided to release it on Xbox Live..

When you leave a game saved two years in a drawer it is because you know that something is wrong with it.

9. TMNT: Turtles in Time – Re-Shelled (2009)

Transferring games made for classic consoles in two dimensions to 3D always has its risk, and this remake from Turtles in Time failed to do justice to the mythical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In addition to the fact that many consider that graphically it did not manage to capture the personality that the classics had, the jump to three playable dimensions ended up offering clunkier combat that was unnecessarily frustrating.

While being faithful to the original, the transition to 3D was not very successful for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

10. Resident Evil 3 (2020)

Perhaps the most radical change of the games present here. Apparently, it was going to be a minor project that was going to be included with the remake from Resident Evil 2, something that would have made it easier to justify the cuts. When it was released as a standalone game, even though a new multiplayer game was included with it, the shortcomings became obvious. We are sure that Capcom will learn in the face of the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Many of the most memorable moments of the original adventure were left in the inkwell, meaning that, despite being a good game, the classic is the favorite of many users.

11. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes (2004)

A remake somewhat divisive, since there are those who hate the changes and those who prefer this version for the improved graphics and adjustments in the control. These, precisely, are the ones that spoil objective (you can always argue that it’s possible not to use them) level design and a particular boss battle. The new mechanics inherited from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty they facilitated a multitude of sections, spoiling the ideas with which they were conceived. Lastly, the change in a multitude of video sequences, passing to a much more exaggerated execution of the same, I did not like it eitheralthough it is a game that has many defenders.

12. Tomb Raider Anniversary (2007)

Another title that divides opinions. Crystal Dynamics, after seeing the cancellation of the remake the tomb Raider original at the hands of its creators, he had to take over to make in less time than he would have liked another remake which ended up scrapping or redesigning parts of Lara Croft’s first adventure much to the chagrin of many fans. Although some of the changes were positive, others (such as QTEthe adrenaline, the history, the redesign of Atlantis…) ended up leave the ribbon below the original.

Although it introduces many improvements, some changes, cuts and artistic decisions such as the one in the image make the original the favorite adventure of many.

13. XIII (2020)

Earlier we talked about the difficulty of adapting 2D graphics from the 16 bits to three dimensions, but when a game uses a comic art style and does it in 3D, a remaster should be easy, right? Well, it seems not. PlayMagic underestimated the work it would take to adapt it, and had to remake the game. In the end, the result was so disastrous that ended up reviving the sales of the original, which even surpassed its remake in its first week in the UK.