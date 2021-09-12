13 things you don’t know about the Spanish TV series

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail

The story of La casa di carta was quite adventurous. Released as the only series in Spain, it immediately fell into oblivion due to low ratings. It was Netflix that changed its destiny forever. The fame of the TV series has exploded internationally thanks to the streaming service.

The red overalls and Dalí masks worn by the gang of robbers have appeared at parties, protests and football matches, popping up in the most diverse places such as Paris, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The series has grown in popularity to become the number 1 of Netflix in many international markets and to rank in the top ten in nearly all global markets. As of April 2020, it was Netflix’s most requested series.

Right now that we are approaching its conclusion it is perhaps the right time to find out more about this series.

The 13 things you don’t know about the TV series The paper house – Casa de papel by Netflix

At home La Casa di Carta was a flop

Originally conceived as a one-off series, La Casa di Carta premiered to over four million viewers on Spain’s Antena 3 network as Casa de Papel. He claimed those numbers for a few episodes, but then spectators collapsed. According to screenwriter and lead producer Javier Gómez Santander, “Contrary to what it seems, the life of the series is a history of failures, so much so that Antena 3 had reduced the number of planned episodes ”. The series was eventually canceled and that would have been the end of the story if it weren’t for Netflix buying it.

The cast and creative team had already started looking for other jobs when they suddenly began to notice that the number of followers on social media was increasing rapidly. On Netflix La Casa di Carta was exploding internationally and the Spanish “failure” had become a global success. Netflix quickly signed a larger deal with series creator Álex Pina and brought the gang back on stage for another robbery.

They were inspired by the film Léon

Tokio’s character, his haircut and his outfit are strongly inspired by Mathilda, the protagonist of Léon, the 1994 film directed by Luc Besson starring Natalie Portman.

They filmed at the Mint of Spain

Due to the chosen plot, the Mint of Spain did not allow the TV series to be recorded on location. Therefore, the manufacturers had no choice but to use the construction of the Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). The doors of this building were opened to the crew of the TV series on weekends to allow filming.

READ ALSO: Pedro Alonso: 10 things you don’t know about Berlin from La Casa di Carta

Loading... Advertisements

The episodes were supposed to be longer

Originally the TV series was to consist of only 15 episodes. The Spanish network Antena 3 aired nine episodes and paused before airing the remaining six. But the episodes had an average duration of 70 minutes and to satisfy Western audiences Netflix decided to change the duration and therefore increased the number of episodes, going from the initial 15 (9 in the first part and 6 in the second) to the current 22 ( 13 in the first part and 9 in the second).

There is a reason behind the Professor’s tic

Alvaro Morte, the actor who plays the Professor, does not wear glasses in real life and this is the reason that prompted the actor to frequently touch his glasses during the filming of the TV series. Recall that Alvaro Morte is a well-known face in Italy not only for The paper house; the actor has in fact played Lucas Moliner in it The Secret – El secreto de Puente Viejo, the soap opera Spanish broadcast in Italy by Canale 5.

READ ALSO: Álvaro Morte: 10 things you don’t know about the actor from The House of Paper and The Secret

The TV series inspired real robberies

On December 1, 2020, a well-executed bank robbery in Criciuma, Brazil ended with the explosion of banknotes in the street, similar to the opening of Part 3.

The robbers were well trained and well armed, and that scattering of banknotes was used as a diversion to allow them to escape. The arrests involved people stealing money on the street, but none of the robbers.

In August 2018, two Moroccans were captured after escaping with $ 15,000 from a hotel and shop. They wore Dalí masks.

The title of the TV series had to be different.

Initially, the TV series was supposed to be titled Los Desahuciados, however Antena 3 decided at the last moment to opt for The paper house – The Casa de Papel, referring to the place where the coins are printed and stored.

The pilot has numerous versions

There are 52 versions of the pilot because we wanted to do everything in the best possible way down to the smallest detail. The decision to create a perfect episode that perfectly told the plot that would later be the beating heart of the TV series brought the entire crew to shoot the same scenes many times.

The thieves must have had something in common

All the thieves were originally thought to be terminally ill and that would have been the main reason that would have prompted them to organize the heist.

The banknotes of La Casa di Carta

The banknotes used in the TV series were printed in the editorial office of the Spanish newspaper ABC using newsprint.

For security reasons, the crew in fact, it was unable to use real machinery for printing the coin.

READ ALSO: Úrsula Corberó: 10 things you don’t know about the actress who does Tokyo in La Casa de Papel23

Berlin’s disease does not exist in real life

In the plot, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) suffers from a disease called Helmer’s myopathy. A disease with this name does not exist in real life but, according to what has been shown in the TV series, his character seems to suffer from mitochondrial myopathy, a genetic disease that causes a progressive loss of muscle strength.

The iconic masks

The robbery masks are inspired by the work of the famous Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, who has talked a lot in his life about wanting create confusion in the viewer and not to limit the imagination… exactly what the Professor and the gang of robbers do.

A mysterious shot

When Part 4 premiered, some viewers commented on social media that the last episode’s subtitles included a gunshot in the fade to black after the face to face between El Profesor and Alicia. A gunshot that the episode audio did not include. After a few days, Netflix uploaded new subtitles without the gunshot, indicating that the original idea for the cliffhanger may have been the shot, and not just Alicia pointing the gun at the man.

Related