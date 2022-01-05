World

13 victims including 7 children

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read




The flames in the early morning in a building inhabited by 26 people in the Fairmount neighborhood. From a first reconstruction, the smoke alarm would not have gone off


The call to the fire brigade at 6.40am local time and their fight against the flames lasted about an hour. Eight people managed to escape while two injured were transported to the hospital. According to the local TV station WPVI-TV a child would survive and carried away on a stretcher. In the second floor apartment they lived 18 people, while eight they lived on the first floor.

Gods had been installed in the house smoke detectors, owned by the Public Construction Authority, that they should have raised the alarm in an emergency but unfortunately they would not go into operation.

Losing so many children is simply devastating. Remember these little ones in your prayers“said Mayor Jim Kenney as reported by the Cnn.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Spain: tomorrow blessing of the new Sagrada Familia tower – Ultima Ora

4 weeks ago

Lockdown in Austria, two million no vax- Corriere.it closed at home

November 17, 2021

Family murdered, it was the father: he had falsified the green pass and feared arrest

4 weeks ago

European reverse on Taiwan, so as not to irritate China

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button