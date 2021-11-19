1,300 employees sign a petition to resign CEO Bobby Kotick – Nerd4.life

Beyond 1,300 employees from Activision Blizzard they signed a petition asking for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick in light of recent sexual harassment allegations.

Brief summary for those who missed the latest news regarding the Activision Blizzard case: a few days ago the Wall Street Journal published a report stating that the CEO of the company not only was aware of the cases of sexual harassment in the workplace, but that he himself in the past has become the protagonist of episodes of harassment, then cover up everything with discretion. In light of the information in the article, the company’s employees are clamoring for the resignation of Bobby Kotick, while on the other side of the fence the board of directors has decided to side with the CEO.

The petition was launched yesterday by ABK Worker Alliance, a group of Activision Blizzard workers, who, as previously mentioned, are calling for Kotick’s resignation. The petition currently has over 1,300 signatures from employees of the company’s various studios, including Blizzard Entertainment, Activision Publishing, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, King, Toys for Bob, Demonware, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and many more. We are talking about more than 10% of the total workforce of Activision Blizzard, who signed the petition with their first and last names, potentially putting their career at risk.

“We who sign the petition no longer have confidence in Bobby Kotick’s leadership as CEO of Activision Blizzard,” reads the petition. “The information that has emerged about his conduct and practices in the management of our companies is contrary to the integrity we demand in our leadership and conflicts with the initiatives undertaken by our colleagues. We are calling for Bobby Kotick to step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard and that shareholders can choose the new CEO without the contribution of Kotick, who owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders. ”

Recently, according to internal emails from Sony and Microsoft that came to Bloomberg’s attention, both SIE’s Jim Ryan and Xbox’s Phil Spencer are displeased with Activision and Kotick’s actions. Ryan says he is disheartened and amazed that Activision “did not want to do enough to correct an established culture of discrimination and abuse”. Spencer admits he is “deeply troubled” and will re-evaluate Xbox’s relationship with Activision Blizzard.